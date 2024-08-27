Scott E. ‘Pooh’ Taylor

Scott E. Taylor was born July 2, 1966, in Sandpoint. He grew up in Lewiston, raised by loving parents, Connie F. Howell Taylor and Justus Taylor, and alongside his brother Doug, Scott graduated from Lewiston High School in 1986.

Scott was a dedicated outdoorsman, often camping out his entire summer (or as long as weather would allow) in the beautiful woods of Idaho. When he was young, his father, Justus, introduced him to the Pierce and Headquarters area and after that he was hooked.

He was proud and passionate about hunting and had many stories that his friends could either be jealous of or get a great laugh with him about. He often dropped by to visit or made a phone call to say, “Wanna hear a funny story?” which always had a way of lifting the spirits and coaxing laughter with countless friends and family members. Within his closest circle of hunting buddies, he earned the nickname “Pooh Bear” and to this day only they know the story behind it.