Scott E. ‘Pooh’ Taylor

Scott E. Taylor was born July 2, 1966, in Sandpoint. He grew up in Lewiston, raised by loving parents, Connie F. Howell Taylor and Justus Taylor, and alongside his brother Doug, Scott graduated from Lewiston High School in 1986.
Scott was a dedicated outdoorsman, often camping out his entire summer (or as long as weather would allow) in the beautiful woods of Idaho. When he was young, his father, Justus, introduced him to the Pierce and Headquarters area and after that he was hooked.
He was proud and passionate about hunting and had many stories that his friends could either be jealous of or get a great laugh with him about. He often dropped by to visit or made a phone call to say, “Wanna hear a funny story?” which always had a way of lifting the spirits and coaxing laughter with countless friends and family members. Within his closest circle of hunting buddies, he earned the nickname “Pooh Bear” and to this day only they know the story behind it.
When he was not out and about being one of the kindest and most generous friends to the many that were blessed to know him, he could be found along the river landing beautiful salmon and steelhead or taking friends turkey hunting so they could experience it for the first time. He never ceased to be kind, thoughtful and busy living life in a way that many could only dream of.
Scott is survived by his mother, Connie Taylor, his nephew, Trenton Hunter and his lifelong friends Jimmy Collins, Randy Johnson and Dick Winchell, all of the Lewis-Clark Valley; his bonus family, Lori and Jim Brocke of Kendrick, Anna Brown and Kyle Moser of Pasco.
He was preceded in death by his father Justus Taylor, brother Doug Taylor and his bonus-father Jack Brown.
A celebration of life will be held in the spring.