Sharalyn M. Forsmann, 62, of Cottonwood, died Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Cottonwood. Our angel on earth was called to heaven where she now joins Mom and Shirley. Born on May 27, 1962, she was an endless ray of sunshine to everyone she met.

Without even trying, Sharalyn lived a life that continuously taught many lessons. She was always in a good mood and showed love for everything. She loved kids, music, TV shows, puzzles, playing bingo, dancing and her “crosswords.” There are no words to describe how much she was loved by everyone. Sharalyn attended school in Grangeville where she was able to compete in gymnastics at the Special Olympics. She was selected to attend the International Special Olympics in Baton Rouge, La.

Sharalyn is survived by her father Ned and nine of her siblings; Janet, Marty, David, Larry, Jerry, Joe, Diane, Rick and Julie. Her in-laws and nieces and nephews.