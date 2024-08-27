Sharalyn M. Forsmann, 62, of Cottonwood, died Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Cottonwood. Our angel on earth was called to heaven where she now joins Mom and Shirley. Born on May 27, 1962, she was an endless ray of sunshine to everyone she met.
Without even trying, Sharalyn lived a life that continuously taught many lessons. She was always in a good mood and showed love for everything. She loved kids, music, TV shows, puzzles, playing bingo, dancing and her “crosswords.” There are no words to describe how much she was loved by everyone. Sharalyn attended school in Grangeville where she was able to compete in gymnastics at the Special Olympics. She was selected to attend the International Special Olympics in Baton Rouge, La.
Sharalyn is survived by her father Ned and nine of her siblings; Janet, Marty, David, Larry, Jerry, Joe, Diane, Rick and Julie. Her in-laws and nieces and nephews.
We want to extend a thank you to the people of Cottonwood and the surrounding communities for treating our sister so well and realizing what a treasure she truly was. She grew up in the best place in the whole world. Thank you to the coffee ladies who included her after Mom passed, by birthday lunches and helping with bingo. We also want to thank the doctors and the hospital staff. To the caregivers who took the best care of her in the last few years, and to our brother David, who was there every day and did everything with her best interests at heart. Sharalyn leaves behind a family that loves her, but we are comforted in knowing she is finally free from pain. We will take her lessons with us every day. As quoted by Father Meinrad “She brought out the love in people.”
A rosary will be recited at 10 a.m., Saturday, March 1, with a Mass of Christian burial celebrated at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 508 Church St., Cottonwood. Interment will take place at Cottonwood Catholic Cemetery.
Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements. Send condolences to the family to blackmerfuneralhome.com.