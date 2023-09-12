Sharon Hill

Sharon RaNae Borgesen Hill was born to loving parents, Bill and Dolores Borgesen on Oct. 14, 1950, in Shelley, Idaho.
Mom passed away Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane surrounded by her children.
At an early age, mom moved with her family from Shelley to Clearfield, Utah, where she attended school and graduated high school in 1968. After graduation she moved to Lewiston where she was married and later divorced. She was blessed with one son and two daughters. In November 1978, she married Don Hill and welcomed a ready-made family of two more daughters. A year later she was blessed with another daughter.
Mom was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, also a great-grandmother and a friend to many.
Mom belonged to the Banana Belt Cruisers Motorcycle Club and enjoyed going on rides with her husband. Mom loved to read a book and would spend many nights up late doing so. She also loved to sew and knit in her spare time. Mom’s one true love was cooking and baking for her family. She also enjoyed weekly dinner nights with kids and grandkids. Mom was a long-time member of the TOPS weight loss club where she was the treasurer. Mom held many jobs in her life, including her time as a cook at Clarkston Care Center where she retired from.
Mom was surrounded by her children and grandchildren while in the hospital. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, sister Donna Mae and brother-in-law Ken. She is survived by her children Neal Hill (Jenifer), Sheila Skinner (Todd), Bridget Colpitts (Guy), Shelly Miller (Johnny), Becky Spooner (Duane) and Kristie Walsh (John); 13 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren; siblings: David, Mary, Cheryl (Bobby), Marie, Jeff and Karen (Major), brother-in-law Bob Hill (Angelika) and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will take place at the Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home with an evening viewing from 5-7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 15. On Saturday, Sept. 16, the viewing will be from 9:30-10 a.m., and the service will start at 10 a.m. The graveside service will be at noon at Beulah Cemetery in Troy, and then a luncheon in Lewiston will follow for those to visit and remember mom at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, at 836 Preston Ave., Lewiston.
The family would like to thank the staff at both St. Joseph Regional Medical Center and Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center. Especially the staff in the ICU and Dr. Gladden for the care they gave to our mom Sharon.
