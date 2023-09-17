Sharon Lauuna Day, age 81, formerly of Lewiston, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, in her home surrounded by friends and family after a prolonged illness.
She was born in Whittier, Calif., on June 21, 1942, to Frank Arthur Day and Mary Virginia Classen Day.
Sharon married Howard Wilks on June 21, 1959, on her 17th birthday.
She was employed by the Riverside City School District, Calif., for 23 years. Upon moving to Idaho, she was employed by the Lewiston School District for 19 years.
Sharon attended the Brea, Calif., Nazarene Church from the Cradle Roll to her wedding day.
Living in Lewiston, she attended the Orchard’s Church of the Nazarene. She was a head of Christian Life Committee, and on the Church board for many years. She was also very active in decorating and planning for the Church parties and special events.
She is survived by her children Mary Anne Wilks (Lewiston), Carolyn Grotjohn (Vernon) (McCall) and Gregg Wilks (Lewiston). She is also survived by her sister Patricia Lynn Hughes, of New Harbor, Maine; grandchildren Dennis, Gregory, Michael, Sharolyn, Denise, J.R., Brittany and Erika. She was preceded in death by her parents and beloved sister, Marleine Gayle Coen.
A very heartfelt thank-you to Dr. Geraldo Midence and staff, Dr. Barbara Davis and staff, Nurses Darah and Kim and Family Hospice, St. Joseph Regional Medical Center.
A celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, at Orchards Church of the Nazarene, 347 Thain Road, Lewiston.