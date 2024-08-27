Sharon M. Amundson, 77, beloved wife, mother, sister and grandmother passed away at home on Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, surrounded by loved ones after a brief battle with cancer.

Sharon was born March 7, 1947, in Lewiston, to Charlie and Clara Zimmerman. Charlie, Clara and sister Carlene preceded her in death and she has now joined them in a better place.

Sharon was raised in Lewiston with her older sister Carlene and graduated from Lewiston High School in 1965.

She met Elroy Amundson in 1967 and they were married Jan. 16, 1968, in Colorado Springs, Colo. They had one son Tony and they raised their family in Clarkston.