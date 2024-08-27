Sharon M. Amundson, 77, beloved wife, mother, sister and grandmother passed away at home on Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, surrounded by loved ones after a brief battle with cancer.
Sharon was born March 7, 1947, in Lewiston, to Charlie and Clara Zimmerman. Charlie, Clara and sister Carlene preceded her in death and she has now joined them in a better place.
Sharon was raised in Lewiston with her older sister Carlene and graduated from Lewiston High School in 1965.
She met Elroy Amundson in 1967 and they were married Jan. 16, 1968, in Colorado Springs, Colo. They had one son Tony and they raised their family in Clarkston.
Sharon’s working years included working for Medical Service Bureau, bookkeeping for the family business from 1975-1990 and her final years were at Royal Plaza in Lewiston.
Friends and family were a big part of Sharon’s life. She enjoyed holidays spent with family, camping with friends and road trips with her husband. Additional joy came into Sharon’s life with the births of her granddaughters Caressa and Madison.
Sharon is survived by her husband of 57 years Elroy Amundson, son Tony Amundson and wife Marci, granddaughter Caressa Foor and husband Corey, granddaughter Madison Amundson and partner Wesley Hardin of Clarkston and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be made to the Lewis Clark Animal Shelter.
A graveside service will be conducted for friends and family at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 8, at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston. A reception will immediately follow at the Lewiston Eagles Lodge, 1304 Main St., Lewiston.