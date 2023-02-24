Sharyel Eileen Beck Whitten passed away Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. She was born to James “Ike” and Wilhamina Beck on Aug. 15, 1947, followed two years later by a little sister, Diane. She grew up in Ahsahka and was a happy, fun and active little girl who loved spending time outside riding horses, climbing trees and camping.
Growing up, she and Diane were two peas in a pod, spending a lot of time together throughout their school-aged years. Sharyel graduated from Orofino High School in 1965 and was a lifelong Orofino Maniac. Sharyel provided child care for many families at the rate of $5 a day — which she loved to remind her daughters as they sought out child care for their own children. She found her true calling working as a para-educator. In 1997 she started working for the Ocean Beach School District and she worked in a variety of elementary, middle and high schools until her retirement in 2015.
Sharyel was a beloved mother to four children. She always strived to do her best and was dedicated to providing her children a life of happiness. She was the rock of the family — the glue that held everything and everyone together. The bond she had with each of her children was unbreakable. She was always eager to lend an ear during a hard time, dropping everything to be a shoulder to cry on. She was her children’s most reliable, consistent confidant. She was the best “mama.”
Sharyel was also an amazing grandma to her 11 grandchildren and her three great-grandbabies. She loved being a grandma more than anything. She was always asking her children, “what help do you need with the kids?” and “when do I get the kids this summer?” The grandkids always looked forward to their summer trips camping with Grandma Sharyel. The memories she made with her grandchildren will be cherished forever.
Sharyel might have had only four biological children but she was a mom to all. She had a way of accepting anyone and everyone just as they were. You didn’t need to filter yourself around her. She was funny, caring, compassionate, patient, selfless and dedicated to making sure everyone around her felt loved. She provided “home” to all, especially those who were “lost.” She has been described as “a warm fire at the end of a cold walk.” You could always count on her to brighten your day.
She loved all music — especially the blues. She was an avid reader and lover of language. Her favorite days were filled with camping, gardening, canning, baking and traveling. She will be greatly missed by so many.
She was preceded in death by her father, James “Ike” Beck; her son Ryan Whitten; and her oldest grandchild Jesse Whitten. She leaves behind her mother, Wilhamina Beck; her younger sister, Diane (Steven) Kaufmann; her three daughters, Tiffani (Rob) Seitz, Jenifer (Grant) Chinn and Tess Whitten-Marsh (Shawn Speyer); her 10 grandchildren, Jentry Milhiser, Skyler Chinn, Micah (David) Carnell, Isabelle Seitz, Eli Chinn, Chloe Chinn, James Seitz, Kemmer Speyer, Joyous Speyer, Rezzie Speyer; and three great-grandchildren, Jasper Chinn, Sienna Carnell and Autumn Carnell.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 12, at the Historic Chinook School, 810 US-101, Chinook, Wash. There will be food to follow the service. Main courses provided. Sides will be potluck style. Please bring a side dish to share and contact Heather at (360) 244-5157 to coordinate. Tie-dye attire is highly encouraged.