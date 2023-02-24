Sharyel Eileen Beck Whitten passed away Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. She was born to James “Ike” and Wilhamina Beck on Aug. 15, 1947, followed two years later by a little sister, Diane. She grew up in Ahsahka and was a happy, fun and active little girl who loved spending time outside riding horses, climbing trees and camping.

Growing up, she and Diane were two peas in a pod, spending a lot of time together throughout their school-aged years. Sharyel graduated from Orofino High School in 1965 and was a lifelong Orofino Maniac. Sharyel provided child care for many families at the rate of $5 a day — which she loved to remind her daughters as they sought out child care for their own children. She found her true calling working as a para-educator. In 1997 she started working for the Ocean Beach School District and she worked in a variety of elementary, middle and high schools until her retirement in 2015.