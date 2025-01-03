Shawna Lea (Musgrave) Willey passed away Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, at her home in Lewiston.
She was born to Duane H. Musgrave and Marian N. Musgrave, Nov. 14, 1967. She was the youngest of seven children (which she would often remind them of.)
Shawna’s first marriage resulted with a daughter Ashleigh; the marriage ended in a divorce.
Shawna later married Doug Willey and was blessed with a stepdaughter, Sarah Winter.
Shawna worked at Walmart for many years and loved her Walmart family. She loved working with the public always with a positive attitude.
She was preceded in death by both her paternal and maternal grandparents, her father and mother, her in-laws (Myrna and Martin Jacobs.)
She is survived by her husband, Doug Willey, her daughters Ashleigh Willey and Sarah Winter (Carson), and her siblings Alta (Everett) Wight, Linda (Walter) Carlson, Cheryl (Don) Stricker, Dan (Teri) Musgrave, Diana (Dan) Tyler, Kelly (Lori) Musgrave and her in-laws Greg (Gia) Willey, Rebecca (David) Montosa, Deborah (Greg) Willey.
Forever in our hearts and never forgotten.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date, and a notice will be given.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the local animal shelter.