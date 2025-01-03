Shawna Lea (Musgrave) Willey passed away Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, at her home in Lewiston.

She was born to Duane H. Musgrave and Marian N. Musgrave, Nov. 14, 1967. She was the youngest of seven children (which she would often remind them of.)

Shawna’s first marriage resulted with a daughter Ashleigh; the marriage ended in a divorce.

Shawna later married Doug Willey and was blessed with a stepdaughter, Sarah Winter.

Shawna worked at Walmart for many years and loved her Walmart family. She loved working with the public always with a positive attitude.