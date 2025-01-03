Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
ObituariesJanuary 3, 2025

Shawna Lea (Musgrave) Willey

story image illustation

Shawna Lea (Musgrave) Willey passed away Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, at her home in Lewiston.

She was born to Duane H. Musgrave and Marian N. Musgrave, Nov. 14, 1967. She was the youngest of seven children (which she would often remind them of.)

Shawna’s first marriage resulted with a daughter Ashleigh; the marriage ended in a divorce.

Shawna later married Doug Willey and was blessed with a stepdaughter, Sarah Winter.

Shawna worked at Walmart for many years and loved her Walmart family. She loved working with the public always with a positive attitude.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

She was preceded in death by both her paternal and maternal grandparents, her father and mother, her in-laws (Myrna and Martin Jacobs.)

She is survived by her husband, Doug Willey, her daughters Ashleigh Willey and Sarah Winter (Carson), and her siblings Alta (Everett) Wight, Linda (Walter) Carlson, Cheryl (Don) Stricker, Dan (Teri) Musgrave, Diana (Dan) Tyler, Kelly (Lori) Musgrave and her in-laws Greg (Gia) Willey, Rebecca (David) Montosa, Deborah (Greg) Willey.

Forever in our hearts and never forgotten.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date, and a notice will be given.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the local animal shelter.

Related
ObituariesJan. 3
Funeral/Service Directory
ObituariesJan. 3
Deaths
ObituariesJan. 2
Funeral/Service Directory
ObituariesJan. 1
Deaths
Related
David ‘Victor’ Arthur
ObituariesDec. 31, 2024
David ‘Victor’ Arthur
Richard John Waddoups
ObituariesDec. 29, 2024
Richard John Waddoups
Vicki Leidholm
ObituariesDec. 29, 2024
Vicki Leidholm
Paul David Rowland
ObituariesDec. 29, 2024
Paul David Rowland
Alan Fowler
ObituariesDec. 29, 2024
Alan Fowler
Jennifer A. Geier
ObituariesDec. 28, 2024
Jennifer A. Geier
Dawn Marie ‘Cuddles’ Halliday
ObituariesDec. 28, 2024
Dawn Marie ‘Cuddles’ Halliday
Christie B. Nickels
ObituariesDec. 28, 2024
Christie B. Nickels
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy