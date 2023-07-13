Shayla Rachelle Umphenour, 33, passed away suddenly Friday, July 7, 2023. Shayla was born Oct. 25, 1989, in Lewiston to Jerry Umphenour and Kristi Stark.
Shayla had the most beautiful eyes that would light up when she smiled. She loved her kids fiercely. She lived life as a free spirit. She was very creative and loved creating in her free time. Shayla loved gatherings and hanging with friends as well as being in the outdoors, one of her favorite hobbies was collecting antlers.
Shayla is survived by her mother Kristi Stark of Port Hadlock, Wash., father Jerry Umphenour of Winchester, brother Jasper and wife Amber Umphenour of Lewiston, sister Shelli Umphenour of Stites, her daughters Bayleigh Rollins, twin girls Mikayla and Mikenleigh Mason, nieces Alaina and Delylah Minear, and Mariah Johnson, her partner Kellen Grewell and his son Aiden of Port Townsend, Wash., as well as many other family members and friends.
Shayla was preceded in death by her grandparents Clark and Madeline Umphenour of Kamiah, grandma Barbara Sim of Boise, grandpa Dale Sim of Port Hadlock, and her partners son Kellen Grewell of Port Townsend.
There will be a celebration of life held in honor of Shayla at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, at the Lewiston Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall, 1104 Warner Ave., Lewiston.
