Shayla Rachelle Umphenour

Shayla Rachelle Umphenour, 33, passed away suddenly Friday, July 7, 2023. Shayla was born Oct. 25, 1989, in Lewiston to Jerry Umphenour and Kristi Stark.

Shayla had the most beautiful eyes that would light up when she smiled. She loved her kids fiercely. She lived life as a free spirit. She was very creative and loved creating in her free time. Shayla loved gatherings and hanging with friends as well as being in the outdoors, one of her favorite hobbies was collecting antlers.

Recommended for you