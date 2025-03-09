Sheldon F. Bringman

He was preceded in death by his father, Lary Bringman, as well as his grandparents: Henry and Isabel Baune, and Frank and Arlene Bringman. He is survived by his mother, Deborah; stepfather, Les; sister, Ashlie (Travis); nephew, Bryson; niece, Ella; and many family members, friends and loved ones who will miss his presence deeply.

A rosary will be recited at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 15, with a Mass celebrated at noon at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 505 Willow St., Nezperce. Burial will follow at Nezperce Community Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made in Sheldon’s memory to the Willow Center or to a charity of your choice.

He will be deeply missed, but his memory will live on in the hearts of all who knew him.