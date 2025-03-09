Sheldon F. Bringman, 45, born May 1, 1979, in Grangeville, passed away Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, in Clarkston.
Sheldon was the son of Deborah Baune Bringman Smith and Lary Bringman, and the stepson of Les Smith. He was a loving brother to Ashlie (Travis) Walker and an adoring uncle to Bryson and Ella Walker. Sheldon’s family was the cornerstone of his life, and he always cherished the time spent with them, especially his niece, nephew and many cousins.
Sheldon grew up in Nezperce, before moving to Visalia, Calif., in 1991. There, he graduated from Mount Whitney High School in 1997. Throughout his life, Sheldon pursued many vocations, demonstrating a strong work ethic and versatility. He worked in various industries, but his favorite job was driving combine.
He was preceded in death by his father, Lary Bringman, as well as his grandparents: Henry and Isabel Baune, and Frank and Arlene Bringman. He is survived by his mother, Deborah; stepfather, Les; sister, Ashlie (Travis); nephew, Bryson; niece, Ella; and many family members, friends and loved ones who will miss his presence deeply.
A rosary will be recited at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 15, with a Mass celebrated at noon at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 505 Willow St., Nezperce. Burial will follow at Nezperce Community Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made in Sheldon’s memory to the Willow Center or to a charity of your choice.
He will be deeply missed, but his memory will live on in the hearts of all who knew him.