Shelly Ruth Spaulding

On Friday, May 5, 2023, Shelly Ruth Spaulding, loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, passed away peacefully at age 66 at her home in Clarkston surrounded by family and friends following a long illness.

Shelly was born March 4, 1957, in Amarillo, Texas, to Jerry and Billie Williams. She graduated from Sooner High School in Bartlesville, Okla., 1971, and retired from her career as a hospice nurse in 2012. In a beautiful backyard service on June 6, 1998, Shelly married Greg Spaulding.

Tags

