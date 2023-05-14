On Friday, May 5, 2023, Shelly Ruth Spaulding, loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, passed away peacefully at age 66 at her home in Clarkston surrounded by family and friends following a long illness.
Shelly was born March 4, 1957, in Amarillo, Texas, to Jerry and Billie Williams. She graduated from Sooner High School in Bartlesville, Okla., 1971, and retired from her career as a hospice nurse in 2012. In a beautiful backyard service on June 6, 1998, Shelly married Greg Spaulding.
Shelly lived a life filled with fun and love. She loved music and always had her favorite songs playing in the house. Shelly instilled that love in her children, teaching them to sing, play instruments and appreciate a wide range of music. Shelly also enjoyed tending her garden and plants, going on Harley rides with her sweetie, Greg, taking a great nap, sitting out back enjoying their view of the Snake River, and she always loved spending time with family and friends.
Growing up, Shelly lived in Amarillo, Littleton, Colo., and Bartlesville, while her father worked for Phillips Petroleum. She and her family lived across the midwest, before eventually settling in Clarkston where they lived for many years. Shelly and her husband, Greg, relocated back to Amarillo to care for Shelly’s parents before again returning to Clarkston.
In 2021, against all odds, Shelly beat stage IV bladder cancer. Shelly adored the love of her life and husband of 24 years, Greg, whom she lost only seven months ago.
Shelly was preceded in death by her husband, Greg Spaulding; mother, Billie Williams; and father, Jerry Williams. She is survived by a large and loving family, including her son and daughter-in-law, Nathan and Caitlain Hutto, of Milton, Mass.; daughter and son-in-law Kyla and Jeremy Pfannenstiel, of Jenks, Okla.; stepson and daughter-in-law Ben and Taron Spaulding, of Bend, Ore.; stepson Josh Spaulding, of Clarkston; grandchildren Allison, Jacob, Silas, Elsie, Alexandra, Brylie and Cooper; brother and sister-in-law Scott and Carla Williams; brother-in-law Dayre Spaulding; brother-in-law Jeff Spaulding; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Alan and Alannah Spaulding; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Erik and Nikki Spaulding; and a large extended family of nephews, nieces and cousins.
A celebration of life will be planned by the family for a later date.
