Sherrian Lee Folk aka “Sherry” received her wings on Sunday, May 7, 2023.

Sherry was born on May 20, 1939, in Missoula, Mont., to Lee Dudley Milward and Sadie Belle Palmer. Sherry was joined by her sister, Karla, nine years later. Sherry married Lawrence Feucht and started their chapter running a grocery store in Lolo, Mont., along with working at Lochsa Lodge. Sherry and Larry moved to Lewiston where they ran the Skyway Motel. After Larry’s passing in 1986, Sherry worked at the ID department store and made lifelong friends.

Tags

Recommended for you