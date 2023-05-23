Sherrian Lee Folk aka “Sherry” received her wings on Sunday, May 7, 2023.
Sherry was born on May 20, 1939, in Missoula, Mont., to Lee Dudley Milward and Sadie Belle Palmer. Sherry was joined by her sister, Karla, nine years later. Sherry married Lawrence Feucht and started their chapter running a grocery store in Lolo, Mont., along with working at Lochsa Lodge. Sherry and Larry moved to Lewiston where they ran the Skyway Motel. After Larry’s passing in 1986, Sherry worked at the ID department store and made lifelong friends.
In 1989, Sherry started a new and her best chapter when she married Theodore Folk. They adored each other and had so much fun together for over 30 years together. Ted and Sherry had gotten into buying and selling antiques. Sherry had the gift of negotiating and Ted had the gift of gab, so they were perfect together. Sherry’s heart broke when Ted passed away in January of 2021. Now they’re together again.
It’s hard to sum up someone’s life who has done so much. She was a caring person and would do anything for anyone.
Sherry is survived by her sisters, Karla Kaighn and Lori (Mark) Horner and her niece Suzzette Kaighn. Sherry has many special friends and family members whom she loved each and every one dearly.
A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 26, at Mountain View Funeral Home, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston.
