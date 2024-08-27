Sherry Lee (Espy) Nygaard, 85, retired outfitter and guide, rode her horse to Heaven with her dog Duff on Wednesday, Jan, 29, 2025. She passed away peacefully at Ladow Court Assisted Living in Garfield, surrounded by her children.
Born in Potlatch, Aug. 3, 1939, to Jesse “Fats” Wallace and Mattie “Pearl” (Clyde) Espy, Sherry attended school in Potlatch and graduated from Potlatch High School in 1957.
On June 21, 1957, she married Jack Nygaard in Potlatch. They were blessed with three daughters and two sons. Sherry worked at the Potlatch Merchantile, J.C. Penney, Three Rivers Resort and Log Inn. She taught Sunday school at the Presbyterian Church and Syringa Church. Her favorite job the outfitting business Lochsa River Outfitters. In 1968, Sherry and Jack purchased Lochsa River Outfitters from her father Fats. She operated the outfitting and guide business for 53 years 20 of those years with her husband until his death.
Sherry was a member of Idaho Outfitting and Guides Association, Clearwater Chapter Outfitters and Guides, NRA, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Presbyterian Church, Silver Spurs, Royal Neighbors of America and Log Inn Ladies Association. Sherry was awarded Outstanding Outfitter of the year 2015 in Boise. She supported several local organizations with trail rides. She donated several pies to ICARE Foundation (helps local cancer patients).
She traveled to the Lochsa River from Potlatch with her dad Fats starting around age 5 in a covered wagon. Later she rode her horse. Her family later moved back and forth between Potlatch and Lowell. The family lived in wall tents along highway 12 across Eagle Mountain Pack Bridge for a few years. Later the family moved to Cool Water Ranch on the Selway River for the children to attend school in Kooskia. They lived June through November in Lowell and November through June in Potlatch.
Sherry took her children and grandchildren on many backcountry adventures throughout her life covering numerous miles in the Lochsa and Selway mountains, rivers and lakes. I believe she swam in every lake that she visited. Gold Meadows was one her favorites because she traveled there with her parents. She rode out of the mountains packing out elk and deer by herself, unload off the pack horses, load into the truck and drive to Lowell and return to cook breakfast for the hunters the next morning.
Sherry loved her job taking people into the backcountry for hunting, and summer trips. She meant several lifelong friends taking people on trail rides up Coolwater Road, Pete King, Lolo Motorway and Stanley Hotsprings trails. Sherry would say “I get paid to ride horses.” She loved watching her children and grandchildren participate in sports and other activities.
Sherry is survived by her children Paula Nygaard (Kevin Dial), of Potlatch, Jacey and Teresa Nygaard, of Lewiston, Jolene and Bill Hopper, of Lewiston, Todd and Carrie Nygaard, of Kamiah, Kelly and Larry Britt, of Potlatch, grandchildren and great-grandchildren Wade and Tara Dial, Gabe, Rory, Brady and Kristen, Autumn, Jessica and Chris Ost, JD, Ron, Ashley Baune, Jeb, Jaiden, Stephanie and Nick Brown, Ryleigh, Tyler and Tiffany Westbrook, Stella, Jarod and Alishia Taylor, Tyson, Ashlyn, Avry, Melissa and Tyson Guy, Knox, Kynley, Jack Nygaard (Jordyn Rush), Bailey and Laine Pratt, Paisley, Vivian, Kaitlyn and Pat McLam, Sam, Westyn, Kristi and Dave Stearns, Siena, Brody, Renee and Mike McKinney, Jaidyn, Jenison and Cody, Ciara, Calvin, Carson, siblings Sharon Lewis and Mick and Lynn Espy.
Sherry was preceded in death by her husband Jack Nygaard, her parents, granddaughter Tricia Taylor, great-grandson Jax McKinney, sisters Shirley Wilhelm, Charlotte McCallum, Beverly Jones, brothers Buck, Butch and Mitch Espy, Bobby Bryant.
A service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, at the Grace Community Church (formerly Presbyterian Church), 305 Fourth St., Potlatch, with Pastor Lee Nicholson officiating. Family burial will follow at Freeze Cemetery.
As we bid farewell to Sherry, Mom, Grandma, friends let us remember the many lives that she touched through horses. Her children will say Mom’s horses more than us.
The family would like to thank the following for all the love and care they showed our mother. On the Lochsa River at the ranch, Nita Lorentz, Ladow Court staff in Garfield. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Sherry loved her life on the ranch with her horses.
Online condolences may be left at kramercares.com.