Sherry Lee (Espy) Nygaard, 85, retired outfitter and guide, rode her horse to Heaven with her dog Duff on Wednesday, Jan, 29, 2025. She passed away peacefully at Ladow Court Assisted Living in Garfield, surrounded by her children.

Born in Potlatch, Aug. 3, 1939, to Jesse “Fats” Wallace and Mattie “Pearl” (Clyde) Espy, Sherry attended school in Potlatch and graduated from Potlatch High School in 1957.

On June 21, 1957, she married Jack Nygaard in Potlatch. They were blessed with three daughters and two sons. Sherry worked at the Potlatch Merchantile, J.C. Penney, Three Rivers Resort and Log Inn. She taught Sunday school at the Presbyterian Church and Syringa Church. Her favorite job the outfitting business Lochsa River Outfitters. In 1968, Sherry and Jack purchased Lochsa River Outfitters from her father Fats. She operated the outfitting and guide business for 53 years 20 of those years with her husband until his death.

Sherry was a member of Idaho Outfitting and Guides Association, Clearwater Chapter Outfitters and Guides, NRA, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Presbyterian Church, Silver Spurs, Royal Neighbors of America and Log Inn Ladies Association. Sherry was awarded Outstanding Outfitter of the year 2015 in Boise. She supported several local organizations with trail rides. She donated several pies to ICARE Foundation (helps local cancer patients).

She traveled to the Lochsa River from Potlatch with her dad Fats starting around age 5 in a covered wagon. Later she rode her horse. Her family later moved back and forth between Potlatch and Lowell. The family lived in wall tents along highway 12 across Eagle Mountain Pack Bridge for a few years. Later the family moved to Cool Water Ranch on the Selway River for the children to attend school in Kooskia. They lived June through November in Lowell and November through June in Potlatch.

Sherry took her children and grandchildren on many backcountry adventures throughout her life covering numerous miles in the Lochsa and Selway mountains, rivers and lakes. I believe she swam in every lake that she visited. Gold Meadows was one her favorites because she traveled there with her parents. She rode out of the mountains packing out elk and deer by herself, unload off the pack horses, load into the truck and drive to Lowell and return to cook breakfast for the hunters the next morning.

Sherry loved her job taking people into the backcountry for hunting, and summer trips. She meant several lifelong friends taking people on trail rides up Coolwater Road, Pete King, Lolo Motorway and Stanley Hotsprings trails. Sherry would say “I get paid to ride horses.” She loved watching her children and grandchildren participate in sports and other activities.