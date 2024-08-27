Our beloved mother and grandmother Sheryl Ann Literal, 68, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. She was born in Lewiston on June 15, 1956, to Lonnie and Virginia Stratton.
Sheryl grew up in Lewiston where she graduated from Lewiston High School. During her teen years she enjoyed birling (log rolling). In the late 1960s she became the Novice World Champion. She received a special invite to perform in Japan at the World’s Fair.
In 1974 she married Mike Wallace. The marriage would bring her two sons, Rory and Cameron. Later, after their divorce, she was married to a lifelong friend Mike Literal. This would gift her a bonus son and daughter in Sean and Rene.
Sheryl was an amazing mother and grandmother. She loved spending time with her family and camping every summer on the North Fork of the Clearwater where many memories were made. She also loved attending all of her grandchildren’s school and sporting events and was very proud of them all. She was loved by many people and treated everyone with kindness.
She also loved her work family very much. Sheryl worked at Inland Auto Glass and Clarkston Glass for a combined 39 years.
Sheryl is survived by Rory (Starr) Wallace and Cameron Wallace; Sean (Laci) Literal and Rene (Joe) Ozuna; grandkids: Leyton, Tyson, Hailey, Taylor, Ashlyn and Kendall Wallace; Avery and Ashton Literal; Jacob (Dani), Gavin and Dawson Ozuna; as well as two great-grandkids: Jaxton and Adela Ozuna. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Larry and Doug, sister Darlene, and husband Mike.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Mountain View Funeral Home, Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston.