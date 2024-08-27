Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
ObituariesDecember 6, 2024

Sheryl Ann Literal

story image illustation

Our beloved mother and grandmother Sheryl Ann Literal, 68, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. She was born in Lewiston on June 15, 1956, to Lonnie and Virginia Stratton.

Sheryl grew up in Lewiston where she graduated from Lewiston High School. During her teen years she enjoyed birling (log rolling). In the late 1960s she became the Novice World Champion. She received a special invite to perform in Japan at the World’s Fair.

In 1974 she married Mike Wallace. The marriage would bring her two sons, Rory and Cameron. Later, after their divorce, she was married to a lifelong friend Mike Literal. This would gift her a bonus son and daughter in Sean and Rene.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Sheryl was an amazing mother and grandmother. She loved spending time with her family and camping every summer on the North Fork of the Clearwater where many memories were made. She also loved attending all of her grandchildren’s school and sporting events and was very proud of them all. She was loved by many people and treated everyone with kindness.

She also loved her work family very much. Sheryl worked at Inland Auto Glass and Clarkston Glass for a combined 39 years.

Sheryl is survived by Rory (Starr) Wallace and Cameron Wallace; Sean (Laci) Literal and Rene (Joe) Ozuna; grandkids: Leyton, Tyson, Hailey, Taylor, Ashlyn and Kendall Wallace; Avery and Ashton Literal; Jacob (Dani), Gavin and Dawson Ozuna; as well as two great-grandkids: Jaxton and Adela Ozuna. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Larry and Doug, sister Darlene, and husband Mike.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Mountain View Funeral Home, Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston.

Related
ObituariesDec. 6
Frank Bowles Jr.
ObituariesDec. 6
Benjamin Joseph Arthur Jr.
ObituariesDec. 6
James ‘Jim’ Gene Bly
ObituariesDec. 6
Deaths
Related
Bill C. Bridge
ObituariesDec. 6
Bill C. Bridge
Rodney C. Main
ObituariesDec. 5
Rodney C. Main
Monty C. Lueck
ObituariesDec. 5
Monty C. Lueck
Earl Charles Harding
ObituariesDec. 5
Earl Charles Harding
Karen Coonrad
ObituariesDec. 5
Karen Coonrad
Marion Cox
ObituariesDec. 4
Marion Cox
Judy Baumgartner
ObituariesDec. 4
Judy Baumgartner
Della Kreisher
ObituariesDec. 4
Della Kreisher
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy