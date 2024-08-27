Our beloved mother and grandmother Sheryl Ann Literal, 68, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. She was born in Lewiston on June 15, 1956, to Lonnie and Virginia Stratton.

Sheryl grew up in Lewiston where she graduated from Lewiston High School. During her teen years she enjoyed birling (log rolling). In the late 1960s she became the Novice World Champion. She received a special invite to perform in Japan at the World’s Fair.

In 1974 she married Mike Wallace. The marriage would bring her two sons, Rory and Cameron. Later, after their divorce, she was married to a lifelong friend Mike Literal. This would gift her a bonus son and daughter in Sean and Rene.