Shirley A. Brewer

Shirley grew up in Spokane and graduated from Roger’s High School. She was so proud of the fact that she was the first girl born into a big, loud, obnoxious Italian family until her sister Karen came along 7 years later.

Shirley spent the majority of her life caring for her family. When a grandchild was born she would volunteer to come stay to help out the first couple weeks to get everyone on a schedule with a new baby in the family. She loved to cook, sew, crochet and knit. She made dresses and doll clothes for the granddaughters, doilies for whomever wanted them and crocheted blankets. During the time that her daughters Julie and Jeanie were growing up she even made them school clothes.

Shirley was recently described as fierce, knew what she wanted and direct but would also give the shirt off her back for her family. Needless to say she is best known for her spunky personality and her big heart.

Shirley is survived by her sister Karen Werme, of Spokane; her daughters whom she was so proud of, Julie Dinger, of Colville, Wash., and Jeanie Centenari, of Clarkston; and her son-in-law whom she loved dearly, Dan Centenari. She was also very proud of her grandchildren Danny Jr. (Sierra) Centenari, Jennifer (Jake) Gelineau and Jamie (Scott) Vogel; and all the great-grandchildren that popped in from time to time to bring a smile to her face.

A service to celebrate her life will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at New Ground Church, 817 Libby St., Clarkston. Please join the family for lunch immediately following to share stories and celebrate our feisty mom and grandma.