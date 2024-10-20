Shirley Ann Chirgwin, 90, of Hayden, Idaho, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024. She was born in Chinook, Mont., on July 22, 1934, to Walter and Gladys Halseth. Shirley married John Stewart Chirgwin in 1955 and later moved to Lewiston where they raised their four children: Carol, Joyce, Karen and Jim. She found great joy in serving her family and all those she came in contact with. In her quiet, humble way, she modeled integrity, truthfulness and kindness. All those around her were inspired to emulate those same characteristics as a result of the life that she lived.

Shirley’s life was best defined by her love for her Savior and her greatest passion was to share the gospel. In the early 1970s she began the first of many nursing home ministries where she shared the gospel, and many came to know the Savior she loved. This was her life message from John 3:16, 17: “For God so loved the world that He gave His only Son that whoever believes in Him shall not perish but have eternal life. For God did not send His Son into the world to condemn the world, but to save the world through Him.”

Shirley is survived by John Chirgwin, her loving and devoted husband of 69 years; and their four children: Carol (Pat) Rogers, Joyce (Al) Martin, Karen (Reid) Walters, and Jim Chirgwin: as well as eight grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. She is also survived by two sisters, Gayle Stout and Kari Lincoln.