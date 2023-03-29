Shirley Case Wagoner

Shirley Case Wagoner died Thursday, March 23, 2023, of advanced ovarian cancer, which she fought valiantly for over five years.

She was born Sept. 20, 1940, in Hamilton, Mont., to George W. Case and Esther Squires Case. When she was born, Shirley, the last of three children, joined the family of Barbara Beth (Craner) Case, and Richard “Dick” Case. The day Shirley was born, her cousin came home from school and was asked, “Guess what you got today?” The cousin said, “I got an A in arithmetic.”