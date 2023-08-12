With heavy hearts and deep gratitude for a life well-lived, we remember and honor the remarkable Shirley “Vowels” Isaacson, a beloved wife, sister, mother, grandmother, auntie, friend and a beacon of inspiration to all who knew her. Born on Dec. 17, 1940, and raised on the picturesque family farm in Princeton, Shirley is preceded in death by her parents Maude and Henry Vowels, and siblings; Donovan, Dean, Ruth and Edward Vowels. Shirley passed away on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, after a courageous battle with Parkinson’s disease.
A true trailblazer, Shirley shattered glass ceilings and paved the way for generations of women to come. Her remarkable journey led her to positions of executive leadership at Cox Cable in Spokane, and ESPN in Bristol, Conn. Shirley’s life took her to Beverly Hills, Calif., where she and her devoted husband Joel embraced a life of love, adventure and exploration. Together, they traversed the globe, savoring the beauty of diverse cultures and making cherished memories along the way.
Shirley is survived by her husband Joel Isaacson, her sister Janice (Vowels) Johnson (Irvin), her beloved son Edward Rohn, and her grandson Patrick Rohn, her step-daughter Stephanie and her husband Benjamin, along with their children Jack and Georgia.
Her legacy also lives on through numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews, all of whom were touched by her wisdom, warmth and grace.
A celebration of life will be held for Shirley at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at the Palouse Federated Church with a graveside service to follow at the Palouse Cemetery. A reception will follow the graveside service back at the church. Viewings will be held Thursday and Friday, Aug. 17 and 18, at Kramer Funeral Home in Palouse.
Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at kramercares.com.