With heavy hearts and deep gratitude for a life well-lived, we remember and honor the remarkable Shirley “Vowels” Isaacson, a beloved wife, sister, mother, grandmother, auntie, friend and a beacon of inspiration to all who knew her. Born on Dec. 17, 1940, and raised on the picturesque family farm in Princeton, Shirley is preceded in death by her parents Maude and Henry Vowels, and siblings; Donovan, Dean, Ruth and Edward Vowels. Shirley passed away on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, after a courageous battle with Parkinson’s disease.

A true trailblazer, Shirley shattered glass ceilings and paved the way for generations of women to come. Her remarkable journey led her to positions of executive leadership at Cox Cable in Spokane, and ESPN in Bristol, Conn. Shirley’s life took her to Beverly Hills, Calif., where she and her devoted husband Joel embraced a life of love, adventure and exploration. Together, they traversed the globe, savoring the beauty of diverse cultures and making cherished memories along the way.

