Shirley R. Presnell

Surrounded by those she loved, Shirley R. Presnell, 86, passed away peacefully at her home Friday, Aug. 18, 2023.

She was born Feb. 27, 1937, to Clarence “Pete” and Audrey Osburn in Craigmont, the oldest of six children. Shirley grew up in Craigmont and graduated from Craigmont High School in 1955. In 1957, she married the love of her life, James “Biddy” Presnell.

