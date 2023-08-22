Surrounded by those she loved, Shirley R. Presnell, 86, passed away peacefully at her home Friday, Aug. 18, 2023.
She was born Feb. 27, 1937, to Clarence “Pete” and Audrey Osburn in Craigmont, the oldest of six children. Shirley grew up in Craigmont and graduated from Craigmont High School in 1955. In 1957, she married the love of her life, James “Biddy” Presnell.
They enjoyed raising their five children on the family farm outside of Craigmont before moving back to town. Mom later worked at the Wood-N-Joy Toy factory in Craigmont for several years, which she really enjoyed. She later traveled with her husband as he worked in construction.
Mom’s greatest joy was being at home with her family. She is survived by her son, Kenny, of Craigmont; her four daughters, Marla and Robert Thomason, of Craigmont, Carla and Richard Hoffman, of Winchester, Darla and David Coursey, of Craigmont, and Deanna and Dana Thomason, of Craigmont; her sister, Kay Osburn, of Craigmont; and two brothers, Jim and Leanne Osburn, of Lewiston, and Chuck and Dixie Osburn, of Lewiston.
Mom was blessed to have her loving son, Kenny, who lived with her and took care of her for the past few years. She felt fortunate to have many grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom she loved dearly.
Mom was truly loved by her family, who she was always there for. Mom was loved by all who knew her and will be remembered for her friendly and cheerful personality, always smiling.
Mom was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband of 63 years, Biddy; her brothers, Darrel and Gene Osburn; and her grandson, Colby Thomason.
Per mom’s request, there will be no service and she will be laid to rest with her husband at Fletcher Cemetery. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements. Send condolences to the family at blackmerfuneralhome.com.