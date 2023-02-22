Sibyl LaDeane Brooks Johnson passed away Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Clarkston. Sibyl Brooks Johnson began her earthly journey in Kansas in the 1950s. Her family moved to Washington in the 1960s.
She met Jim Johnson in Seattle and they married in 1969. They fought as hard as they loved. The whole 54 years. In younger years they entertained a lot of people with their antics. Together they raised two successful daughters: Jamie Johnson (Jesse Gilliam), of Seattle, and Sonya Wilcox, of Clarkston. She was an attentive mother and made sure both daughters knew how to dust. She also had three grandsons: Noah Messing, Sam Messing and Jack Wilcox, all of Clarkston. Only one is a golden-haired boy, but all three were golden boys to her. She was so amused by all the boy stuff. She was very proud of them. Her children and grandsons were her greatest accomplishments.
Another accomplishment that needs mentioned was rooting a rose bush from a cutting. She loved to garden, even if she wasn’t very good at it. A houseplant never lasted longer than a couple weeks. She usually stuck to houseplants that could go in the dishwasher.
She’s also survived by her mother, Goldie McCubbins, of Walla Walla; her sister, Ellen Bender, of Umapine, Ore.; and her half-sister, Lynn Myer, of Milton-Freewater, Ore. Her dad and three siblings predeceased her. Her journey ended because of pancreatic cancer.
No memorial is planned per her wishes. Donations to Helping Hands Rescue would be appreciated. Sign the online book of memories at merchantfuneralhome.com.