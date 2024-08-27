Silas C. Whitman, 82

Silas Caleb Whitman, of Lapwai, entered into rest on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. Born in Lewiston on Jan. 30, 1942, to Nellie Ezekiel Gray and Caleb “Tony” Whitman, “Si” spent his remaining days being cared for by loved ones at home.

He grew up ranching on family land in Tutuilla, Ore., a small community just outside of the city of Pendleton. It was here where Si connected with his cultural and familial ties to the Cayuse, Umatilla and Yakama.

As a member of the Nez Perce Tribe, Si carried three names Tu’psluk’upsíimey “Governed By North Star,” Sáplis ‘ilp ‘ilp “Red Whirlwind,” and Himíin kúckuc “Little Wolf” — names given by various elders based on personal qualities, lineage and suggested roles.

During his late teens, Si relocated to the Nez Perce Reservation and lived in Lapwai, where he finished high school and worked service industry jobs in Lewiston.

In the years that followed, he played Lewis-Clark State College baseball, trained in boxing, managed the Strokin’ T’s baseball team and danced pow-wow. He played the keys for a local blues band with his uncle Roy White and cousins Del White and Leroy Seth, all of Lapwai, and all of whom would become lifelong collaborators. These cross-cultural experiences cultivated a distinct interest in education, tribal relations, activism and bridge-building across various communities.