Sister Kim Marie Jordan

Sister Kim Marie earned an honors degree in social work from Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston in 2013, and a master’s degree in social work from Boise State University in 2014. She ministered as a critical care social worker and patient advocate at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston, before returning to the monastery to serve as director of operations.

Sister Kim Marie made friends easily and had friends throughout the country. She loved traveling with her family and friends and saw much of the world. Teasing, laughing and loving were a part of her personality. She loved and cherished her family and her community of Sisters. Her presence, gifts and smiles will be greatly missed and remembered.

Sister Kim Marie was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers. She is survived by her son, Cary Tijerina, and daughter, Katie Tijerina, her brother Greg Jordan and sister Debi Jordan and her Benedictine community.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 1:30 p.m. Friday, March 7, in the chapel at the Monastery of St. Gertrude. It will be followed by interment in the monastery cemetery.

Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville, (blackmerfuneralhome.com), handled the arrangements. Memorial gifts may be made to the Center for Benedictine Life at the Monastery of St. Gertrude, 465 Keuterville Road, Cottonwood, ID 83522, or via the website: stgertrudes.org/donate.