Sister Mary Jean Lalande, OSB, 87, passed into eternal life Friday, July 7, 2023, at the Monastery of St. Gertrude, Cottonwood.
Sister Jean was born Patricia Anne on April 26, 1936, in Nampa, to Joseph Victor “Vic” and Pauline (Marsh) Lalande. Attending St. Paul’s grade school, Nampa, staffed by sisters from the Monastery of St. Gertrude, she was impressed by their approach to life. By the eighth grade, she discerned a call to join the community, entering in 1954 after high school, where she played volleyball, basketball and tennis. She professed first vows in 1956.
A love of science led her to earn an associate degree from the College of St. Gertrude, followed by a bachelor’s degree from Mount St. Scholastica College, Atchison, Kan., in 1965.
Sister Jean served as a physical education, science and math teacher in Cottonwood, Nez Perce, Genesee, Boise and Nampa, before securing a National Science Foundation grant that allowed her to earn a master’s degree in biological sciences from University of Idaho and, later, a master’s in spirituality from Gonzaga University.
She returned to the monastery in 1977, serving as formation director. She then embarked on a new ministry, becoming a certified massage therapist and health educator in Lewiston. She also served as a pastoral associate in Lewiston.
Sister Jean served on the monastery council in the 1990s, before being elected prioress in 1999. She played a key role in visioning meetings that led to the construction of Spirit Center, the monastery’s retreat and conference center. A serious auto accident in 2005 required substantial healing time, but she continued to be part of the retreat ministry and spiritual direction programs at the monastery until her retirement in 2010.
Sister Jean’s was preceded in death by her parents and two half-brothers, Rusty and John Boicourt. She is survived by her sister-in-law Jan (Dennis) Achey, nephews Rusty (Cheri) Boicourt and John Boicourt and niece Kris Davis, along with great-nieces and nephews, many cousins and her sisters in community at the monastery.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:15 a.m. Saturday, July 15, in the monastery chapel. Interment will follow at 1:30 p.m., in the monastery cemetery.
Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville, Idaho (blackmerfuneralhome.com), handled arrangements. Memorial gifts can be made to the Monastery of St. Gertrude, 465 Keuterville Road, Cottonwood, Idaho 83522, or via the website stgertrudes.org/donate.
