Sister Mary Jean Lalande

Sister Mary Jean Lalande, OSB, 87, passed into eternal life Friday, July 7, 2023, at the Monastery of St. Gertrude, Cottonwood.

Sister Jean was born Patricia Anne on April 26, 1936, in Nampa, to Joseph Victor “Vic” and Pauline (Marsh) Lalande. Attending St. Paul’s grade school, Nampa, staffed by sisters from the Monastery of St. Gertrude, she was impressed by their approach to life. By the eighth grade, she discerned a call to join the community, entering in 1954 after high school, where she played volleyball, basketball and tennis. She professed first vows in 1956.