Stacy Lou Grant of Lewiston, a devoted husband, father, Papa, son, brother and friend, passed away at the age of 55 on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. Born to Berditta and Robert Grant on July 17, 1968, in Clarkston.

He embarked on life’s journey with passion and purpose, graduating from Lewiston Senior High School in 1987. Following his graduation, he answered the call to serve his country and joined the United States Air Force. Stationed in Lakenheath, England, he proudly served for four years.

