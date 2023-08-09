Stacy Lou Grant of Lewiston, a devoted husband, father, Papa, son, brother and friend, passed away at the age of 55 on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. Born to Berditta and Robert Grant on July 17, 1968, in Clarkston.
He embarked on life’s journey with passion and purpose, graduating from Lewiston Senior High School in 1987. Following his graduation, he answered the call to serve his country and joined the United States Air Force. Stationed in Lakenheath, England, he proudly served for four years.
It was in Coeur d’Alene, that Stacy met Rosalie, the love of his life. They married on Aug. 29, 1992, and together, they built a life on love, commitment and shared dreams. Together they started a family and raised two beautiful children, Zachary and Brianna.
In 2003, Stacy’s journey led him to Lewiston, where he embarked on a 20-year long career with Great Northwest Railroad. With unyielding dedication, he steadily rose through the ranks, eventually becoming the general manager, a testament to his work ethic, loyalty and leadership.
Stacy’s life was a reflection of his passions. He found joy in simple pleasures—whether it was cheering for the Seattle Seahawks, casting his line in the waters to fish, driving his beloved boat, or taking a nap in the recliner. He relished the outdoors, but above all, his heart swelled with pride at the role he cherished most—being a loving Papa to his four cherished grandchildren, Ryker, Lily, Blayklie and Aiden.
Stacy was preceded in death by his mother, Berditta, his father, Robert, and his sister, Patti. He leaves behind a legacy of love, strength and resilience. His memory lives on through his adoring wife of 34 years, Rosalie, his children, Zachary and Brianna, his four treasured grandchildren Ryker, Lily, Blayklie and Aiden, as well as his siblings and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home, 920 21st Ave., Lewiston, with a reception to follow at the Grant household.