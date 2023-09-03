Stan C. Fiske was the last of four children born to George and Mildred Fiske on April 7, 1949, in Miles City, Mont. Stan was always up and out of the house bright and early to meet up with his friends and avoid any and all chores. He was home in time to eat dinner and terrorize his sister Marilyn, then back out the door until dark. Life was good in Miles City.
In 1965 the family moved to Billings, Mont., a move Stan did not like. Rather than go to school, he signed up for the Peace Corp. He loved the Peace Corp, but once they discovered he had lied about his age, he was sent packing. Stan got a job in the service department for Patterson Dental Supply Company, in Billings. Stan could fix anything the right way and the first time.
Around that time, he met a sassy little brunette named Linda Andersen, and after a brief courtship they were married in 1970. Linda didn’t have time for a career, she was too busy running herd over their two boys, Michael and Stevan.
Stan was soon promoted to sales. He ditched his toolbox and bought a real nice briefcase. Stan was made for sales; he had great demeanor, wasn’t pushy, and was a man of honesty and integrity. Stan packed his family up and they moved to Great Falls, Mont. Montana is a huge state and Stan had a huge territory. It encompassed so many miles that he was only home one week out of the month. Not great for a family man.
Stan’s sales ability didn’t go unnoticed and a sales manager from Burkhart Dental Supply Company paid him a visit. The sales manager, Doug McVay, approached Stan about coming on board. Stan declined because he was a loyal employee even though he didn’t care for the changes in the company he was with, the amount of time he was gone from home and the dust on his golf clubs. Stan did a lot of thinking and talking to Linda and when Doug took another run at him, he accepted the job. Recently Doug stated that Stan was a great friend, and salesman, and hiring him was one of the best decisions of his life. Time to pack up the U-Haul and move the family to Spokane.
Stan’s new territory was great, spending one week in Spokane and one week in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley and surrounding areas. He might be able to pull out the sticks after all.
They say when you marry young, chances are you may grow apart. Sadly, Stan and Linda’s marriage did just that; they separated then divorced.
Stan got a call one day from a receptionist wanting to get advice on some job offers. He remembered her as being the most solemn person he had ever met. Her name was Cyndi Wilkerson, she had grown up in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley and now called Spokane home. After just one lunch with her and hearing her laugh he knew his first impression couldn’t be further from the truth. Over time they became the best of friends. Cyndi’s cousin Joan was quite the match maker, encouraging Stan to ask Cyndi out but he wasn’t biting. They were just friends. Joan encouraged Cyndi that Stan was a great guy and they should date. She wasn’t biting either, it would be like dating her brother. All that changed at a dental convention when Stan and Cyndi were dancing and he bent down and kissed her. The deal was sealed.
They ended up getting married May of 1993. Joan was there just beaming and Cyndi’s brothers had guns just in case Stan tried to run. In September of 1994, they welcomed their son Graydon. Cyndi was lucky enough to be a stay-at-home mom, which she loved. They celebrated 30 years of marriage in May.
Those that were lucky enough to have a close relationship with Stan knew of his quick wit, love for laughter and how competitive he was at card games. He showed no mercy even if you were just learning the game. He wouldn’t even take the Sorry cards out of the Sorry game for a 3-year-old.
Stan learned about Jesus from his sister Marilyn in his early 20s and over the years his faith in his Savior was cemented.
Stan was consistently in the top 10% in sales at Burkharts. He was respected by the doctors and adored by the staff because of his warm smile and kind manner. Stan retired from Burkharts in 2016 after 35 years of service.
Stan’s memory seemed to be slipping and after a few tests they got the diagnosis. He had Alzheimer’s disease. It was hardly noticeable at first and he was still competent, but he declined rapidly in the past two years. With Graydon and Cyndi by his side, Stan grabbed onto the angels and went home to be with Jesus on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. We miss him like crazy, but we know without a doubt we will see him again in heaven.
Stan was preceded in death by his parents George and Mildred; sister Darlene (Bob) brother Don (Sharon) and grandson Harrison. He is survived by his sister Marilyn (Warren); second mom Beverly Kight; wife Cyndi; sons Michael (Christy), Stevan (Esther) and Graydon; grandchildren Katie, Paige, Delaney, Lea, Stevan, Eullie, Wyatt and Gabe and 10 great-grandchildren.
We cannot thank Horizon Hospice enough for their kindness and care in his final days. They are truly angels on Earth. In lieu of flowers, feel free to make a donation to Horizon Hospice, 608 E. Holland Ave., Spokane, WA 99218, in Stan’s name.
Please join us in celebrating the life of this amazing man of integrity, quick wit and a huge heart at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at Timberview Church, 15511 N. Howe Road, Mead, Wash., followed by a luncheon at the Fiske’s home.