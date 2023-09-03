Stan C. Fiske was the last of four children born to George and Mildred Fiske on April 7, 1949, in Miles City, Mont. Stan was always up and out of the house bright and early to meet up with his friends and avoid any and all chores. He was home in time to eat dinner and terrorize his sister Marilyn, then back out the door until dark. Life was good in Miles City.

In 1965 the family moved to Billings, Mont., a move Stan did not like. Rather than go to school, he signed up for the Peace Corp. He loved the Peace Corp, but once they discovered he had lied about his age, he was sent packing. Stan got a job in the service department for Patterson Dental Supply Company, in Billings. Stan could fix anything the right way and the first time.