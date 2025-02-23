Stanley Duane Howerton, 81, passed away Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, in Sun City West, Ariz.

He was born Aug. 12, 1943, in Lewiston to Emma K. Heese and Harold E. Howerton. Stanley lived a life marked by creativity, dedication and service. A man who worked with his hands and had an innate ability to build and create. His artistic spirit extended beyond construction and tinkering, he found joy in drawing and painting.

For 52 years, Stanley was deeply committed to the Seventh-day Adventist Church as an elder who served missionary trips to India, Mexico and Venezuela. His faith guided him in both his personal and professional life, shaping the way he served others and contributed to his community. Stanley cherished spending time with family. He is survived by his wife Patricia “Pam” Mullen, his sons David, Chad and Richard, his daughter Katherine, sister-in-law Lillian Howerton, nieces, Lora Howerton, Teresa Jeppesen, Mindy Paluszewski, Cyndee Thatcher and nephews, Duane Howerton, Daniel Matoske, five grand kids and four great-grandkids.