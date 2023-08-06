Stanley Ernest Russell

Stanley Ernest Russell of Shelton, Wash., passed away Tuesday, June 20, 2023. Born Nov. 4, 1950, in Colfax, Stan grew up with a quintessential small-town childhood that he often reminisced about fondly. He was the youngest of four children to George and Eva Mae (Geier) Russell. After graduating from Colfax High School, Stan studied art at Spokane Falls Community College. He soon met his lifetime love, Beverly Pearson, and they were married in April of 1972. Their only child, Jerry, followed soon after.

Spending most of his career in newspaper ad sales, Stan and his family lived in Clarkston while he worked at the Lewiston Tribune and later moved to Walla Walla where he worked for the Union-Bulletin and other various sales positions. After retiring several years ago, Stan and Bev moved to Shelton to be closer to Jerry and his family in Western Washington. We’ll always be grateful for the extra time we got to spend together these last few years.

