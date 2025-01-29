It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Stanley Scibek, 76, of Lewiston, on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, after a courageous battle.

He was born in Bridgeport, Conn., to Stanley and Julia Scibek. He is survived by a brother, John and his wife Carol, and two sisters, Julie and Barbara. A loving father to Tycee, Jess and Jared, but most proud of his two grandsons, Tate and Flynn.