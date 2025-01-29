Sections
Stanley Scibek

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Stanley Scibek, 76, of Lewiston, on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, after a courageous battle.

He was born in Bridgeport, Conn., to Stanley and Julia Scibek. He is survived by a brother, John and his wife Carol, and two sisters, Julie and Barbara. A loving father to Tycee, Jess and Jared, but most proud of his two grandsons, Tate and Flynn.

His greatest achievement was surviving the Vietnam War. He moved to Idaho to enjoy the great outdoors, fishing, prospecting, gardening and thrifting. “One man’s junk is another man’s treasure.”

In life, he thrived on buying land, saying he was “land rich” and “there wasn’t anymore being made.” He also earned the nickname Dewey Pardee (do-he-party), participating in karaoke around the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.

Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston.

