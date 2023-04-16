Stanley Dean Smith, 90, passed away at home from cancer April 13, 2023. He is survived by his wife of 62 years Eleanor Smith. Stan was born April 7, 1933, in Leland, to Harry and Nyda Smith.

He was raised in Leland and was an Idaho Basketball Allstar in high school. Stan loved sports and was a devoted fan of the New York Yankees. He served in the United States Air Force from 1952-56 and was discharged with the title of staff sergeant.

