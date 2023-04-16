Stanley Dean Smith, 90, passed away at home from cancer April 13, 2023. He is survived by his wife of 62 years Eleanor Smith. Stan was born April 7, 1933, in Leland, to Harry and Nyda Smith.
He was raised in Leland and was an Idaho Basketball Allstar in high school. Stan loved sports and was a devoted fan of the New York Yankees. He served in the United States Air Force from 1952-56 and was discharged with the title of staff sergeant.
Stan met and married the love of his life, Eleanor Crane, on Feb. 3, 1961. They resided in Lewiston, Idaho, where Stan owned and operated the Thain Shell gas station until his retirement in May of 1991. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed time with his wife at their cabin outside of Elk City, Idaho, and their winter home in Mesa, Ariz.
He was an avid gardener and shared the bounties of his garden with friends and neighbors, and the Lewiston Food Bank. Stan was a kind soul and his greatest pleasure was helping others. He is preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Nyda Smith, brothers Waldo Smith and Clinton Smith, and sister Alice Beatrice Reed.
Stan is survived by his devoted wife, Eleanor, who has lost her heart and will forever miss him.
A private celebration of life is planned for his family. Please make donations to a favorite charity of your choice in lieu of flowers.