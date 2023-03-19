Stella Elizabeth (Parsons) Robbins passed Monday, March 6, 2023, at The Cottage Generations Lewiston.
Born Aug. 14, 1930, in McCook, Neb., to Ina Viola (Morgan) and Otto L. Parsons, Stella had a happy childhood in the farm community of Zion Hill.
On July 19, 1947, she married Clarence L. Robbins. Three children, Meredith, Russell and Fonda Kay, were born before they moved to Iowa in 1952. Brenda Joyce joined the family before their next move to Yampa, Colo., in 1957.
Stella drove a school bus and took classes at the high school.
In 1963, the family moved to Commerce City, Colo., where Stella attended Parks Business School and began to work as a bookkeeper.
In 1970, Stella, Clarence, and the younger girls, moved to Lewiston, where Clarence was a foreman at Speer Bullets and Stella was bookkeeper for the Hotel Lewis-Clark.
The family attended Emmanuel Baptist Church and quickly made many friends.
Upon retirement, Stella returned to homemaking and became a devoted grandmother to Tracie Ann Coy.
Clarence passed away in 2010. In 2014, Stella moved to Brookdale, then to The Cottage.
Stella was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, husband, cousins and many friends; she is survived by her children, Meredith Robbins, Fonda (Doug) Bolten and Brenda (Steve) Coy, all of Lewiston; Russell (Christy) Robbins, Blaine, Wash.; and granddaughter, Tracie Coy, of Aurora, Colo.
The family sends heartfelt thanks to Stella’s caregivers at The Cottage and Advanced Hospice.
Viewing is scheduled at 1 p.m., with the funeral following at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, at Mountain View Funeral Home in Lewiston.