Stephanie L. Rudy

Stephanie Rudy passed away too soon on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, at the age of 62, in Lewiston. Full of love, laughter and resilience, she touched the lives of all who knew her.

The fourth of five children, Stephanie was born May 14, 1962, to Mickey (McDonald) and Dan Stipe in Lewiston, where she spent her childhood. She met her best friend, Liz Rawson (Wagner) in preschool, and best friends they remained for the next 58 years. After her parents divorced, her father married Pat Stipe, and she gained a wonderful stepmother and three more brothers. Stephanie’s siblings remember her as the peacemaker of the family, always including everyone and making them feel important and loved.

Stephanie married Jeffrey Williams in 1984 and had two children, Kelsey and Zachary. She was a loving and extraordinary mom and made every memory magical. They lived in the Seattle area before returning to Lewiston in 1998. After their marriage ended, Stephanie met and married “her everything,” Shawn Rudy, in 2005. With Shawn came Thomas and Katie, whom Stephanie welcomed with open arms. Raised in a large, blended family, Stephanie did not define family biologically, as evidenced by her close relationships with Thomas and Katie as well as two of her grandkids, whom she referred to as her “ready-mades.”

Stephanie found her perfect-fit job as an administrative assistant at the Lewiston Fire Department in 2000. Her commitment, kindness and positivity left a lasting impact on everyone fortunate enough to work with her. She touched countless lives over her 24-year tenure and sincerely enjoyed going to work each day.

Ever flowing with energy, Stephanie would often be found landscaping her beautiful backyard, renovating her house, or planning for the next big project. If you were away for any length of time, you’d never know what might change at her house when you got back. Shawn and Stephanie also enjoyed traveling with friends and family and hosting barbecues and holiday functions.