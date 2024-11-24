Stephanie L. Rudy

Stephanie Rudy passed away too soon on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, at the age of 62, in Lewiston. Full of love, laughter and resilience, she touched the lives of all who knew her.
The fourth of five children, Stephanie was born May 14, 1962, to Mickey (McDonald) and Dan Stipe in Lewiston, where she spent her childhood. She met her best friend, Liz Rawson (Wagner) in preschool, and best friends they remained for the next 58 years. After her parents divorced, her father married Pat Stipe, and she gained a wonderful stepmother and three more brothers. Stephanie’s siblings remember her as the peacemaker of the family, always including everyone and making them feel important and loved.
Stephanie married Jeffrey Williams in 1984 and had two children, Kelsey and Zachary. She was a loving and extraordinary mom and made every memory magical. They lived in the Seattle area before returning to Lewiston in 1998. After their marriage ended, Stephanie met and married “her everything,” Shawn Rudy, in 2005. With Shawn came Thomas and Katie, whom Stephanie welcomed with open arms. Raised in a large, blended family, Stephanie did not define family biologically, as evidenced by her close relationships with Thomas and Katie as well as two of her grandkids, whom she referred to as her “ready-mades.”
Stephanie found her perfect-fit job as an administrative assistant at the Lewiston Fire Department in 2000. Her commitment, kindness and positivity left a lasting impact on everyone fortunate enough to work with her. She touched countless lives over her 24-year tenure and sincerely enjoyed going to work each day.
Ever flowing with energy, Stephanie would often be found landscaping her beautiful backyard, renovating her house, or planning for the next big project. If you were away for any length of time, you’d never know what might change at her house when you got back. Shawn and Stephanie also enjoyed traveling with friends and family and hosting barbecues and holiday functions.
Stephanie loved being a “Hama” and spent hours upon hours playing board games with the grandkids. She was particularly cutthroat when it came to Monopoly and the house was often full of laughter and negotiating. There was never any sitting around watching TV at their house, activities or adventures were always planned.
Her deep Christian faith provided comfort and support throughout her life. Regardless of life’s curveballs (and there have been many over the past six years) Stephanie and Shawn always focused on how blessed they have been to have each other and to be surrounded by their loving family and friends.
Stephanie is survived by her husband of 19 years, Shawn Rudy; children Zachary Williams, Kelsey and Kiel Burcham, Thomas Rudy, and Katie Rudy; grandchildren McKenna, Brennan, and Jaxson Burcham; siblings Becky (Jack) Curtin, Brad (Natalie) Stipe, Scott (Lil) Stipe, Whit (Vanny) Stipe, Daniel (Cindy) Button, Steve Button, and Jeff (Chris) Button; nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. She was welcomed into heaven by her mother, father and stepmother.
The family would like to thank everyone who rallied around Stephanie for the past five years as she battled this devastating disease. A special thanks to the Lewiston Fire Department, Asotin County Sheriff’s Department, St. Joseph Cancer Center, River City Church, and Heart and Home Hospice.
A celebration of Stephanie’s life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at River City Church, 2102 Eighth St., Lewiston, with a lunch reception to follow. Her family warmly invites all who knew and loved her to join in honoring the beautiful life she led. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Lili GC Foundation (liligcfoundation.org) or a charity of your choice in her honor.