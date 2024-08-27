Steven Arthur Ringold passed away Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, in Laguna Hills, Calif. Steve was born on May 12, 1953, in St. Paul, Minn., to Garry and Arlene (Schultz) Ringold. He spent his childhood in Potlatch and Lewiston. Steve was an avid swimmer and participated with the Lewiston Neptune swim team and later became a lifeguard for the Lewiston pools. He graduated from Lewiston High School in 1971 and then went to the University of Idaho, where he studied biology and zoology. Before graduating, Steve chose a different career path and decided to become a florist. He moved to Coeur d’Alene to work in a florist shop there. Later, he moved back to Lewiston where he opened Lewiston Floral. He married Anne Schleimann in 1981, and their daughter Tiffany was born in 1984. Steve was an active member of the business community and the Lions Club. Steve and Anne retired to Medford, Ore., and later divorced.

Steve endured some serious medical conditions in his life, specifically dealing with spinal arthritis and kidney disease. In 2015, Steve received a lifesaving kidney transplant from his cousin, Grete Schultz, which gave him freedom from dialysis and a new lease on his life.