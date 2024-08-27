Steven Guy Hill, 71, of Reubens, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center. He was born Jan. 13, 1953, in Spokane, to Roy and Barbara Hill.

Steven graduated from Highland High School in 1972 and attended Lewis-Clark State College in the welding program.

Steven married Kathy Chambers (Herndon); they later divorced. He married Gail K. Davis on March 27, 1983, in Elko, Nev. Together they had two children. Kenneth and Stephanie.

After graduation Steven worked as a cattle hand for a number of local ranchers and later at CHS Primeland as a warehouse operator, retiring after 36 years of employment.