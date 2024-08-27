Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessHealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashback
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplaceReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the WeekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
ObituariesOctober 4, 2024
Steven Guy Hill
story image illustation
story image illustation

Steven Guy Hill, 71, of Reubens, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center. He was born Jan. 13, 1953, in Spokane, to Roy and Barbara Hill.

Steven graduated from Highland High School in 1972 and attended Lewis-Clark State College in the welding program.

Steven married Kathy Chambers (Herndon); they later divorced. He married Gail K. Davis on March 27, 1983, in Elko, Nev. Together they had two children. Kenneth and Stephanie.

After graduation Steven worked as a cattle hand for a number of local ranchers and later at CHS Primeland as a warehouse operator, retiring after 36 years of employment.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Steven was a member of the Reubens. Cemetery board up until his passing and served as “safety meeting” organizer for the city of Culdesac’s local pub. He was very active in the Culdesac-Reubens-Craigmont communities and generously donated his time and services. His antique tractors were known across the Camas Prairie. He was also known for his signature cowboy boots and funny jokes.

Steven is survived by his wife, Gail, of Reubens; son Kenneth R. (Mandie) Hill, Reubens; daughter Stephanie J. (Samuel) Parris, Craigmont; stepdaughter Char Alfaro, North Dakota; grandson Wyatt Parris, Lewiston; granddaughter Faith Hill, Reubens; grandson Sean Hill, Reubens; granddaughter Maddie Ross, Reubens; granddaughter Michelle Parris, Craigmont; grandson Bentley Ross, Reubens; brothers Doug (Cindy) Hill, Craigmont and Burton (Susan) Hill, Kennewick.

Roy G. Hill and Barbara Hill (Welker), Steven’s father and mother, as well as grandparents: Guy (Thelma) Sherwin and Hoyt (Sarah) Hill, preceded him in death.

The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Reubens Community Center, with Pastor Jeff Pernsteiner of Clarkston officiating. A covered-dish gathering will follow. Please bring memories and any photos for the family’s memory book to share.

Advertisement
Related
ObituariesOct. 4
Cheryl Lynn Goffinet
ObituariesOct. 4
Deaths
ObituariesOct. 4
Kenneth ‘Ken’ Martin Nuxoll
ObituariesOct. 4
Funeral/Service Directory
Related
Jeraldine ‘Jerry’ M. Wilkinson
ObituariesOct. 4
Jeraldine ‘Jerry’ M. Wilkinson
Silas C. Whitman, 82
ObituariesOct. 4
Silas C. Whitman, 82
Roger Flatt
ObituariesOct. 3
Roger Flatt
Sandra Watson
ObituariesOct. 3
Sandra Watson
Cissy S. Supak
ObituariesOct. 3
Cissy S. Supak
Linda (Johnson) Harrington
ObituariesOct. 3
Linda (Johnson) Harrington
Taylor Spike Hendren
ObituariesOct. 3
Taylor Spike Hendren
Margaret ‘Elaine’ LaRue
ObituariesOct. 3
Margaret ‘Elaine’ LaRue
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
TermsPrivacy