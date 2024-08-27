Steven Guy Hill, 71, of Reubens, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center. He was born Jan. 13, 1953, in Spokane, to Roy and Barbara Hill.
Steven graduated from Highland High School in 1972 and attended Lewis-Clark State College in the welding program.
Steven married Kathy Chambers (Herndon); they later divorced. He married Gail K. Davis on March 27, 1983, in Elko, Nev. Together they had two children. Kenneth and Stephanie.
After graduation Steven worked as a cattle hand for a number of local ranchers and later at CHS Primeland as a warehouse operator, retiring after 36 years of employment.
Steven was a member of the Reubens. Cemetery board up until his passing and served as “safety meeting” organizer for the city of Culdesac’s local pub. He was very active in the Culdesac-Reubens-Craigmont communities and generously donated his time and services. His antique tractors were known across the Camas Prairie. He was also known for his signature cowboy boots and funny jokes.
Steven is survived by his wife, Gail, of Reubens; son Kenneth R. (Mandie) Hill, Reubens; daughter Stephanie J. (Samuel) Parris, Craigmont; stepdaughter Char Alfaro, North Dakota; grandson Wyatt Parris, Lewiston; granddaughter Faith Hill, Reubens; grandson Sean Hill, Reubens; granddaughter Maddie Ross, Reubens; granddaughter Michelle Parris, Craigmont; grandson Bentley Ross, Reubens; brothers Doug (Cindy) Hill, Craigmont and Burton (Susan) Hill, Kennewick.
Roy G. Hill and Barbara Hill (Welker), Steven’s father and mother, as well as grandparents: Guy (Thelma) Sherwin and Hoyt (Sarah) Hill, preceded him in death.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Reubens Community Center, with Pastor Jeff Pernsteiner of Clarkston officiating. A covered-dish gathering will follow. Please bring memories and any photos for the family’s memory book to share.