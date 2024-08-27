Sections
ObituariesOctober 12, 2024

Susan Jones-Cook, 75

story image illustation

Susan Ann Jones Cook passed away at the family home on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024. She was the daughter of Dr. Vernon R. Jones and Anna Jones Wilson. Sue was born in Missoula, Mont., on Nov. 2, 1948.

She attended Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School, in Lewiston, and graduated from Wallace High School in 1966.

Sue worked in the banking business for over 30 years and retired from Wells Fargo.

She is survived by her daughter, Anna Kafka, of Lewiston; two brothers, Vernon “Bob” Jones and wife, Mary, and Dan and Charlene Jones, of Seattle; three nephews, Mark Jones, Robb Jones, Ryan Jones; and niece Brittney Jones. She had numerous great-nephews and nieces. Also surviving, her loving companion, Harley Davis, at the family home.

A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston. A reception will follow.

To plant a tree in Sue’s memory, please visit The Sympathy Store at store.helloflowers.com.

