Susan Jones-Cook, 75

Susan Ann Jones Cook passed away at the family home on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024. She was the daughter of Dr. Vernon R. Jones and Anna Jones Wilson. Sue was born in Missoula, Mont., on Nov. 2, 1948.

She attended Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School, in Lewiston, and graduated from Wallace High School in 1966.

Sue worked in the banking business for over 30 years and retired from Wells Fargo.