Susan Kae (Moores) Martin, 63, of Orofino, passed away Thursday, May 11, 2023, at her home after a long and courageous battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her family and loved ones. Susan was born in Delta, Colo., to Chester and Arlene Moores on July 17, 1959. She grew up in various mining towns throughout Colorado until 1967 when her family moved to Orofino. After graduating from Orofino High School Susan, moved back to Colorado where she became part of the Foster Mining family on Outlaw Mesa, mining uranium. In later years she found her passion with the elderly as an activity director at Larchwood Inns. During her career she was recognized for many achievements, one among them was “Activity Directory of the Year,” but her most important accomplishment was touching so many lives in the process. Upon retirement she found the love of her life, Randy Finke and moved back to Orofino. They enjoyed many adventures, traveling, camping and spending time with each other.
Susan is survived by her partner Randy Finke, her mother Arlene Puls, her two daughters Melinda (Jeremy) Smith and Brittany Bocock, her five grandchildren Wyatt Smith, Robert Smith, Nevaeh Bocock, Arabella and Dennis Wilson, her three sisters Pam (Mel) Stratton, Linda Teats and Gayla (Darrell) Kendall and many nieces and nephews.
A message from Randy: “Heaven just got a lot brighter and more special today. Sue was and is the most beautiful, loving, caring, sweetest, kindest and gentle person. My best friend. I miss you so so much. Forever, I will always love you.” Love, Randy.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
