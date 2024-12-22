Susan Marie Johnson (Sullivan)

Susan “Susie” Marie Johnson Sullivan passed away on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, just short of her 61st birthday in Meridian, Idaho. She was born in Fargo, N.D., on Jan. 25, 1964 (a cold day in hell, where the high temp was 5 degrees and it snowed 4.6 inches), to Merlin Johnson and Jeanie (Cullen) Johnson, of Lewiston. Susie grew up in Fargo surrounded by many aunts, uncles and cousins on her mother’s side of the family. The family moved to Lewiston in the early 1970s where Susie attended schools and she spent her teen years.
Susie’s life was full of challenges and adventure, taking her to California and southern Idaho. She enjoyed meeting people and social activities with friends. She worked a number of professions through the years, including time as a cook at an assisted living facility, facility maintenance, and as a homemaker. Besides working, she was also a collector of Coca-Cola product antiques. Her family was one pastime she always enjoyed and treasured.
In the early 1990s, Susie moved from California to Meridian, to help her parents manage and maintain an apartment complex for over 20 years. She enjoyed the social activity in the small community. Over the years she was a lifelong advocate looking out for her parents and enjoyed trips to Lewiston to visit them along with her siblings, nephews and nieces.
Susie is survived by her life partner and good friend of over 20 years, Lawrence (Larry) Richter, of Meridian. Surviving family are her parents Merlin and Jeanie; siblings are her brothers Michael Johnson and Timothy Johnson both of Lewiston, and sisters Vicki Campbell (Bob) of Liberty Twp, Ohio, and Kristi Presby (Tony) of Lewiston. Also surviving are two paternal uncles, Darold Johnson of Orofino, and Max Johnson (Marsha) of Plattsmouth, Neb., and one maternal aunt, Sherry Cullen (Dick) Fradet of Fargo. Susie cherished her five nieces and nephews and six great-nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be at a future date and place to be determined.