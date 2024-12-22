Susan Marie Johnson (Sullivan)

Susan “Susie” Marie Johnson Sullivan passed away on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, just short of her 61st birthday in Meridian, Idaho. She was born in Fargo, N.D., on Jan. 25, 1964 (a cold day in hell, where the high temp was 5 degrees and it snowed 4.6 inches), to Merlin Johnson and Jeanie (Cullen) Johnson, of Lewiston. Susie grew up in Fargo surrounded by many aunts, uncles and cousins on her mother’s side of the family. The family moved to Lewiston in the early 1970s where Susie attended schools and she spent her teen years.

Susie’s life was full of challenges and adventure, taking her to California and southern Idaho. She enjoyed meeting people and social activities with friends. She worked a number of professions through the years, including time as a cook at an assisted living facility, facility maintenance, and as a homemaker. Besides working, she was also a collector of Coca-Cola product antiques. Her family was one pastime she always enjoyed and treasured.