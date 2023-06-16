Siepie (C.P.) was born on Oct. 27, 1932, in Harlingen, Netherlands (Holland) to Bauke Rodenburg and Catharina Stellingwerf Rodenburg and passed away at Bishop Place in Pullman on Friday, June 9, 2023.
She moved to America with her childhood sweetheart, Sietse “John” Willekes, and they were married at St. Galls Church in Colton on July 2, 1954. She led a full life in Colton, Spokane, Pullman and Clarkston and was sponsored and welcomed by Andrew and Winnie Schultheis at their farm in Colton while John was away at U.S. Army basic training.
Siepie made her living cleaning for AOPI Sorority, and other homes, for 30 years. She was a great caregiver, cook, and mom who loved music, playing games and knitting. But her greatest passion was buying and wearing nice clothes and shoes. She was always dressed “to the nines.” Siepie was feisty and strong-willed and you definitely wanted her “on your side.”
She will be truly missed by her Dutch sisters, Ida, Tineke “Henny” and Jenny, her many Dutch nieces and nephews and her children, Terry Willekes, Cathy Willekes Sokoloski and Dan Sokoloski. “Oma” will be missed by all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren Jamie and Bob Berthiaume (Karmen, Ava, Eli, Izzy and Roz), Nick and Ashley Salzwedel (Cruz and Pepper), Samantha Blackmon (Dash), Zack Sokoloski, and Amber Pelham (Hailey and Isaiah).
Siepie has joined her husband, John, her son Bob and her brother Klaas in heaven. “We love you, Oma.”
A funeral service for Siepie will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 7, St. Galls Catholic Church in Colton, with a luncheon following at the Colton Gun Club. Please join us to celebrate her life.