Siepie (C.P.) was born on Oct. 27, 1932, in Harlingen, Netherlands (Holland) to Bauke Rodenburg and Catharina Stellingwerf Rodenburg and passed away at Bishop Place in Pullman on Friday, June 9, 2023.

She moved to America with her childhood sweetheart, Sietse “John” Willekes, and they were married at St. Galls Church in Colton on July 2, 1954. She led a full life in Colton, Spokane, Pullman and Clarkston and was sponsored and welcomed by Andrew and Winnie Schultheis at their farm in Colton while John was away at U.S. Army basic training.