Sydney Piraino

On Monday, July 17, 2023, Sydney Allan Piraino passed away in Spokane Valley, at the age of 69. Born on April 20, 1954, in Lewiston, to Bassallio and Shirley Piraino, he went on to marry the love of his life Christine Piraino on June 25, 1977, in Pullman.
Syd was a hard-working and dedicated grocery clerk at Rosauers Super Market for over 42 years. Besides his children, his pride and joy was tending to his bountiful garden and keeping his yard in immaculate shape. He was an avid sports fan, loyal to the Washington State University Cougars, the Seattle Mariners and the Seattle Seahawks. If he could be anywhere in the world, he would prefer to be on the water fishing or water skiing with his family.
Syd is survived by Christine Piraino, his sister Mary Lohman, several cousins, his nephews Mark Boleware and Christopher Piraino, and his daughters: Kathryn Piraino, Diana Cassidy (Jeremy Cassidy) and Janelle Nguyen (Dien Nguyen). He also leaves behind six grandchildren: Alexis Johnson, Simeon Cassidy, Joseph Cassidy, Dominic Cassidy, Anastasia Cassidy and John Paul Cassidy.
The funeral service will consist of a rosary followed by Mass, which will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Spokane Valley on Friday July, 28. The rosary will be recited at 10 a.m. and the funeral Mass will begin at 11 a.m. A luncheon will be provided by the church immediately following the funeral service.
Inurnment will take place the following day on Saturday, July 29, at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens in Lewiston.
In lieu of flowers and gifts, please consider a donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Syd’s name. Online memorial page can be found at holycrossofspokane.org.
