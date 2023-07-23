Sydney Piraino

On Monday, July 17, 2023, Sydney Allan Piraino passed away in Spokane Valley, at the age of 69. Born on April 20, 1954, in Lewiston, to Bassallio and Shirley Piraino, he went on to marry the love of his life Christine Piraino on June 25, 1977, in Pullman.

Syd was a hard-working and dedicated grocery clerk at Rosauers Super Market for over 42 years. Besides his children, his pride and joy was tending to his bountiful garden and keeping his yard in immaculate shape. He was an avid sports fan, loyal to the Washington State University Cougars, the Seattle Mariners and the Seattle Seahawks. If he could be anywhere in the world, he would prefer to be on the water fishing or water skiing with his family.

Tags

Recommended for you