TahMara Jane Dant, 62, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, peacefully at the family home in Clarkston.
TahMara “Tammy” lived in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley most of her life.
Tammy attended beauty school and furthered her career in nursing. These weren’t lasting jobs because of a disabling injury. Employment was varied including being a welder at Knightguard Stoves in Lewiston.
A son, Jarod Lee Rupnick, was born in 1983, and a daughter, Samantha Roxanna Vannoy, in 1989.
As a single parent, hardship was no stranger to her door. She faced each one with determination and innovation, always putting the welfare of her children first.
To anyone who knew Tammy, she was a very caring, loving and compassionate woman. She gladly pitched in for family and friends in need.
Tammy loved going to the woods and connecting with nature. Besides camping, fishing and hunting, she helped her son harvest firewood.
She is survived at home by her son, Jarod Rupnick, and Sam Vannoy.
Tammy was preceded in death by her daughter, Samantha, in 2015; brothers Kim Goddard and John Buckley; and sister Mary Ann Wilson.
She is survived by brothers Frank Willis and Buck Buckley, sister Becky Torpey, of Lewiston, and Linda Sheets, of Clarkston, a relative who was more like a sister. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions by made toward funeral expenses at gofundme/93f12C6f.com.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Beachview Park in Clarkston.
