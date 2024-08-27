Taylor Spike Hendren entered into rest on Monday, Sept. 23, 2024, at the young age of 18. Taylor was born Nov. 19, 2005, in Lewiston to Jason and Melissa Hendren. Taylor is enrolled with the lipay Nation of Santa Ysabel and a descendant of the Nez Perce Tribe.

He was an extremely gifted athlete and in his own words “a genetic anomaly.” He participated in football, basketball and track. Taylor loved being at the gym. He pushed himself to go beyond his lifting goals and holds a Lewiston High School squat record of 555 pounds. In his earlier years, he enjoyed camping with family and friends.