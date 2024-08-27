Sections
October 3, 2024
Taylor Spike Hendren
story image illustation

Taylor Spike Hendren entered into rest on Monday, Sept. 23, 2024, at the young age of 18. Taylor was born Nov. 19, 2005, in Lewiston to Jason and Melissa Hendren. Taylor is enrolled with the lipay Nation of Santa Ysabel and a descendant of the Nez Perce Tribe.

He was an extremely gifted athlete and in his own words “a genetic anomaly.” He participated in football, basketball and track. Taylor loved being at the gym. He pushed himself to go beyond his lifting goals and holds a Lewiston High School squat record of 555 pounds. In his earlier years, he enjoyed camping with family and friends.

Taylor is survived by his father, Jason Taylor Hendren; stepmother Galia Hendren; his brothers, Lee Tom Hendren, Elijah Samuel Warner and Cevin Taylee Hendren; his “mom-momma-bruh,” Melissa Seideman; stepdad Joe Seideman; other step-siblings Sissy Seideman, Jake Seideman, Austin Seideman, Levi Seideman and Alexis Magnuson; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family. Taylor’s friend list is long and many of them were like family. Those closest to him know who they are.

Once the family has his cremated remains, a service will be scheduled for family, friends and loved ones at a later date.

