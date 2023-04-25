After battling with several health challenges, Teresa Rose Scheibe-Mobley passed away Thursday, April 20, 2023. Born Sept. 24, 1949, to Glen and Maxie Scheibe of Clarkston, she attended Clarkston schools and graduated from Clarkston High School in 1967. She had both a gift and a passion for teaching, and spent her professional life using that gift to impact the lives of young people. After graduating from Northwest Nazarene College in 1971, she began her teaching career at Edgemeade of Idaho — a residential school for troubled youth outside of Mountain Home, Idaho. In 1975, she moved to Glenns Ferry, Idaho, where she taught secondary special education during the regular school year and in both the migrant education and credit retrieval programs during the summer.
In 1986, she moved to Walla Walla to teach general education at Garrison Junior High School, where she continued teaching until she retired in 2011. In April 2001, she married Jerry Mobley, who gave her loving support and care until he passed away in 2018. After his death, Teresa moved back to Clarkston to be closer to family and treasured the contact with family and friends that could be squeezed in between the restrictions of the pandemic and other challenges.
Teresa had no children of her own, but delighted in being a part of the lives of her nieces and nephews as well as supporting her classroom students and working with young people through her church. She was a woman with a big heart, who opened her home many times to those who needed a place to stay and there are many friends, family, students and coworkers who will miss her presence in their lives.
She is survived by her two older brothers, Don and Dick Scheibe, her younger sister Nealia Scheibe Golden, and multiple generations of nieces and nephews. Her parents and older brother Frank preceded her in death.
A celebration of her life will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at the United Methodist Church, 1242 Highland Ave., Clarkston.