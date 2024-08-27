Sections
ObituariesJanuary 15, 2025

Teresa ‘Teri’ (Adsitt) Hill

story image illustation

Teresa “Teri” C. Hill (Adsitt), 76, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Medford, Ore.

She was born Nov. 17, 1948, in Grants Pass, Ore. She graduated from Lewiston High School in 1967.

She was preceded in death by spouses Mark A. Arthur and Gary L. Gilliam.

She is survived by her three children, Tamara M. Arthur, of Virginia, David W. Arthur, of Post Falls, and Gregory L. Gilliam (Dorinda), of Lewiston; her grandchildren, Ashley W. Arthur, Kaeli M. Arthur and David J. Arthur; and her great-grandchildren, Everett M. Arthur, Dakota J. Arthur and Easton J. Arthur.

Teri enjoyed reading, crocheting, various outdoor activities along with working in her garden and flowers, and spending time with her grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

