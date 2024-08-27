Teresa ‘Teri’ (Adsitt) Hill

She is survived by her three children, Tamara M. Arthur, of Virginia, David W. Arthur, of Post Falls, and Gregory L. Gilliam (Dorinda), of Lewiston; her grandchildren, Ashley W. Arthur, Kaeli M. Arthur and David J. Arthur; and her great-grandchildren, Everett M. Arthur, Dakota J. Arthur and Easton J. Arthur.

Teri enjoyed reading, crocheting, various outdoor activities along with working in her garden and flowers, and spending time with her grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.