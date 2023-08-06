Terry Dean Perrin

In loving memory of Terry Dean Perrin, age 78.

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend, Terry Dean Perrin, on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, from Leukemia. He has been a pillar of the Orofino community nearly 50 years. His departure leaves an immense void that will be felt by all who had the privilege of knowing him.