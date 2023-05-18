Terry Lee Kiele died on his 77th birthday, Monday, May 15, 2023, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Cottonwood. He was born on May 15, 1946, to Arthur and Geneva (Adamson) Kiele, in Grangeville.
He is survived by his wife, Vicky, leaving behind their family home in Kooskia, with three children: Tim (Tonya) Kiele, Dawn Smith (Shannon), Rebecca Wingler (Jamie), 12 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He is also survived by one sister and two brothers.
He graduated from Clearwater Valley in 1966, then spent from the fall of 1966 to February 1968 in the U.S. Army, then was in the Army Reserves from 1968 to 1972. He then returned to Kooskia, and met Vicky in the beginning of 1973 and they got married Feb. 2, 1974. Terry and Vicky raised their kids in Kooskia, where Terry was a timber feller most of his life. He resided in Kooskia until his passing.
Terry was an avid outdoorsman. He loved all things hunting, fishing and making memories with his kids and grandkids in the wilderness.
Terry is preceded in death by his mother, father and six of his siblings.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 20, at Pine Grove Cemetery in Kooskia. A potluck will follow, at the Kooskia City Hall, please bring a dish and memory to share.
Get your weekly dose of business insights and updates by signing up for our new Biz Bits newsletter curated every Monday by Business Editor Elaine Williams. Sign up today to receive exclusive content straight to your inbox.