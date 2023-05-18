Terry Lee Kiele died on his 77th birthday, Monday, May 15, 2023, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Cottonwood. He was born on May 15, 1946, to Arthur and Geneva (Adamson) Kiele, in Grangeville.

He is survived by his wife, Vicky, leaving behind their family home in Kooskia, with three children: Tim (Tonya) Kiele, Dawn Smith (Shannon), Rebecca Wingler (Jamie), 12 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He is also survived by one sister and two brothers.

