July 15, 1963 — Feb. 8, 2025
It is with great sorrow we announce the loss of our Dad/Grampa Terry Kleinsmith who passed away Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025, at the age of 62. Terry was born on July 15, 1963, in Moline, Ill.
He grew up in Weippe and worked in the logging industry most of his adult life. Terry enjoyed the outdoors hunting and fishing with his grandson Jace whom he adored.
Terry is survived by his two daughters Brook and Kaiden, a grandson Jace, two brothers, one sister and his mother Carol.
A celebration of Terry’s life will be at a later date.
Rest easy Dad/Grampa you’ll forever be in our hearts.