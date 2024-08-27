Sections
The Region
Classifieds
The Trib
ObituariesFebruary 11, 2025

Terry Kleinsmith

story image illustation

July 15, 1963 — Feb. 8, 2025

———

It is with great sorrow we announce the loss of our Dad/Grampa Terry Kleinsmith who passed away Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025, at the age of 62. Terry was born on July 15, 1963, in Moline, Ill.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

He grew up in Weippe and worked in the logging industry most of his adult life. Terry enjoyed the outdoors hunting and fishing with his grandson Jace whom he adored.

Terry is survived by his two daughters Brook and Kaiden, a grandson Jace, two brothers, one sister and his mother Carol.

A celebration of Terry’s life will be at a later date.

Rest easy Dad/Grampa you’ll forever be in our hearts.

Related
ObituariesFeb. 11
Jessica Rae Dalton
ObituariesFeb. 11
Funeral/Service Directory
ObituariesFeb. 11
Mary Elizabeth Ann Otterstrom (Knudsen)
ObituariesFeb. 11
Deaths
Related
Jeanette Ileen Thiel
ObituariesFeb. 9
Jeanette Ileen Thiel
Duane Lytle
ObituariesFeb. 9
Duane Lytle
Col. Robert ‘Bob’ J. Michael, Retired
ObituariesFeb. 9
Col. Robert ‘Bob’ J. Michael, Retired
Ruth E. Langford
ObituariesFeb. 9
Ruth E. Langford
Bob Olive
ObituariesFeb. 9
Bob Olive
Bonnie Joanne Rogers
ObituariesFeb. 9
Bonnie Joanne Rogers
Eric L. Wommack
ObituariesFeb. 9
Eric L. Wommack
Billie Jeanne Morford
ObituariesFeb. 9
Billie Jeanne Morford
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy