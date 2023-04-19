Terry Raff, “The Singing Mountain Man,” passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, April 16, 2023, at the age of 82. He was born Oct. 31, 1940, in Nampa. His parents are Dayton and Evelyn (Higginson) Raff.

Terry’s childhood years were spent mostly in Nampa where he graduated from High School in 1959. He attended Ricks College and then served a two year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the California Mission. Upon returning from his mission service, he graduated from Brigham Young University with a bachelor’s degree in 1965.