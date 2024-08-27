Theresa K. White

A celebration of life for Theresa White, 64, a resident of Davenport, Iowa, will be held at 11 a.m. PST, Saturday, Nov. 16, at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, in Davenport. According to Theresa’s wishes, cremation will occur prior to the service and visitation. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the funeral home. Anything purple, Theresa’s favorite color, would be appreciated. Memorials may be made to her daughter, Kindy Ague.
Theresa passed away Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, at MercyOne Genesis, in Davenport.
Theresa Kay Lovejoy was born Dec. 23, 1959, in Clarkston, to William N. “Bill” Lovejoy and Carleen R. (Ham) Eaton. She was raised in Lewiston and graduated from Lewiston High School in 1978. That summer, she moved to Ohio and briefly married Raymond M. White (deceased) in Youngstown, Ohio. She never remarried after their divorce. Theresa attended classes at Youngstown State University and ITT Institute of Technology. She always strived to improve herself and learn as much as possible about everything, especially the latest technology. She was a self-proclaimed “closet geek” and enjoyed reading, being with family, taking road trips, traveling and taking her dog Missy to various dog parks.
Theresa worked as an accounts payable supervisor for Hills Department Store in Boardman, Ohio, as a billing clerk/scale master at the former Ipsco Steel, and as an administrative assistant for Sedona Staffing assigned to Con-way Freight in the Quad Cities. “T,” as her friends called her, was employed by Halligan-McCabe-DeVries as an administrative assistant/billing clerk (her dream job) until her passing. She loved going to work every day at “The Home.” Thanks to her bosses and co-workers, it was a true pleasure in her life. She felt truly blessed to be there. An exceptional thank you goes to Dan, Bob, and the rest of the staff.
Survivors include her daughter, Kindy Ague, of Moline, Ill.; sister, Shelly (Kelly) Bentley, of Ocean Park, Wash.; brother, Hoss Eaton; sister, Amy (Rod) Farrington; and step-mother Carol Lovejoy, all of Lewiston; step-brother Don McKay, of Fort Bragg, N.C.; many nieces and nephews, and her best friend since high school, Tina McLean, of Lewiston.
Theresa was preceded in death by her father, Bill, mother and stepfather, Carleen and Arthur “Wad” Eaton Jr., grandparents Day (Price) and Glen Hattan and Verla (Schadt) and Melvin Ham.
Online remembrances and condolences may be expressed by visiting Theresa’s obituary at hmdfuneralhome.com.