Theresa K. White

A celebration of life for Theresa White, 64, a resident of Davenport, Iowa, will be held at 11 a.m. PST, Saturday, Nov. 16, at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, in Davenport. According to Theresa’s wishes, cremation will occur prior to the service and visitation. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the funeral home. Anything purple, Theresa’s favorite color, would be appreciated. Memorials may be made to her daughter, Kindy Ague.

Theresa passed away Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, at MercyOne Genesis, in Davenport.

Theresa Kay Lovejoy was born Dec. 23, 1959, in Clarkston, to William N. “Bill” Lovejoy and Carleen R. (Ham) Eaton. She was raised in Lewiston and graduated from Lewiston High School in 1978. That summer, she moved to Ohio and briefly married Raymond M. White (deceased) in Youngstown, Ohio. She never remarried after their divorce. Theresa attended classes at Youngstown State University and ITT Institute of Technology. She always strived to improve herself and learn as much as possible about everything, especially the latest technology. She was a self-proclaimed “closet geek” and enjoyed reading, being with family, taking road trips, traveling and taking her dog Missy to various dog parks.