Our mom was from Philadelphia and had the grit and the spark to prove it. She kept that “Philly personality” when she moved to Salt Lake City where she met and married Rick Leroy May, whom she called the love of her life. Together for 30 years, they celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary last August.
Terry passed away at the age of 71 on Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Lewiston.
Terry worked as a government office professional but enjoyed her time the most working for the former Governor of Utah, Olene Walker.
Terry was so much fun to be around. She loved food and was a regular “foodie,” loved music and even went to the original Woodstock Music Festival in 1969. She loved to shop and could keep at it for hours. Terry had a deep love of family and relocated to Lewiston in 2020 to be closer to her grandkids. She loved spending time with them.
Terry was the one who made our house a home. Her four kids were lucky enough to get her as our bonus mom and we loved her for the way she loved us as her own. That’s who she was, she loved big. She loved animals, mostly cats, but loved her dog, Nipper, as well.
Terry was an absolute fighter and one of the strongest women you could meet. She battled lupus most of her life and when it punched, Terry punched back harder and fought to recover from everything it gave her. She was a warrior right up until the end, just as you would expect. In the last few weeks, we’ve learned that life is a balance of both holding on and letting go. We will miss her fire, her energy and her love. We will never let go of the memories.
Special thank-yous to our sister April May Cook and family for all the love and care given to Terry these last many months. You are the best.
Terry is preceded in death by her husband Rick Leroy May; mother and father Helen Theresa Smith and William Frederick Smith; brother Mark Smith; and two infant children.
She is survived by her children: Tracey May (Darrell), April May Cook (Shawn), Rick Leroy May Jr. (Elaine), Edward Walter May (Rosemary); grandchildren: Nick Cook, Ashly Banks (Jake), Kyle Cook (Kaia), Trista Raven May, and great-granddaughter Bellany Ray Cook; brother Gerard Smith and sister Rita Frank.
A memorial to be held in August in Salt Lake City.
