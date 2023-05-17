Thiron Phillip “Phil” Crawford passed away Friday, April 21, 2023.
A lifelong resident of Garfield County, Phil was born July 20, 1930, to Thiron R. and Hazel B. Crawford.
Phil was raised on the family farm where he and his siblings would, at times, try their parents’ patience. One cold morning, Phil and his brother Lloyd decided that it would be a good idea to heat up the outhouse toilet seat. Fortunately, they got the fire out before it did any real damage. Also, one time when his parents went into town, they were told not to saddle up the horses. They did follow their dad’s request and saddled up a cow instead.
Phil attended a one-room schoolhouse before he attended Pomeroy High School. Phil had a four-year boxing career, one year as captain, with Hazel Tefft being his biggest cheerleader. Phil graduated in 1948 and was the last living member of his class.
Phil and Hazel were married on May 1, 1949.
Phil worked as a farmhand for Aubrey Slaybaugh and then at Al Obenland appliance store. He then went to work for his best friend Kenny Price at the Price Hereford ranch.
In 1956 he began his 39-year career at the Pomeroy Grange Supply, first as a bookkeeper and then as manager, until he retired in 1994. He then worked part-time for Gary Houser until 2010.
Phil and Hazel traveled many places during their 72 years of marriage. They enjoyed Alaskan and Caribbean cruises, traveled to Hawaii, to Nashville, and several other cities in the United States. Their ultimate trip was to the east coast to visit Pennsylvania, Washington, D.C., and the New England states. They also took their three daughters on a vacation every year. As his wife said many times, “your dad was a good provider.”
Phil had a lifelong dream of owning a cabin in the mountains. He purchased a cabin at Stentz Spring which was the gathering spot for many family reunions. Even after he sold the cabin to Simon Crawford, the family continued to hold yearly reunions.
Phil was active in the community serving on the city council and as a volunteer firefighter.
Phil was a member of the Pomeroy United Methodist Church, Pleasant Grove Grange, Harmony Lodge 16 and Faith Rebecca Lodge 16.
Phil is survived by his daughters Phyllis Sweeney, Kathleen Dung and Nancy Crawford; grandchildren Jim Sweeney (Teresa), Aaron Sweeney (Ildi), Jeremiah Dung (Devan Warr), Adam Mauhar and Katelyn Mauhar (Matt Liasjo); great-grandchildren Devin Sweeney, Ali Schwanke, Lillian Dung and Maverick Liasjo; siblings Eleanor Bingman, John Crawford and Ed Crawford (Jackie), and numerous nieces, nephews and many friends.
Phil was preceded in death by his loving wife Hazel, his parents, and siblings Evelyn Morris, Lloyd Crawford and Jim Crawford.
The family would like to thank the staff of Memory Manor for all of the love, care and concern that they gave Phil during his time there. Also, the love and support they have given the family during this difficult time.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, July 8, with the interment at 1:15 p.m., at the Pomeroy City Cemetery, followed by the service at 2 p.m. at the Pomeroy United Methodist Church.
Memorials may be sent to the Pomeroy United Methodist Church, the American Cancer Society or the American Heart Association.
