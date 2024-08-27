Thomas Allen Reed, 77, passed away on Monday, Dec. 2, 2024, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, in Lewiston. He had suffered with heart and lung disease for a while. Tom was born Jan. 25, 1947, in Omak, Wash., to Margaret Evans and Floyd Reed. Tom was a Vietnam War veteran, serving from July 1964 to May 1967, on the ship USS Estes. He was a lifelong member of the V.F.W.
Tom was a truck driver by trade; he worked for several companies in his life and also was an owner/operator a few times. After he retired, he worked for Walmart until his health problems intervened.
Thomas loved flying. He started with radio controlled models and eventually learned to fly real planes. He enjoyed doing car shows with his classic cars; his favorite was his ’64 Impala SS. Other hobbies included coin collecting and playing solitaire on his laptop.
He loved Christmas, setting his tree and lights up before Thanksgiving was over, but his favorite thing to do was sit on his porch and wave to the traffic going by. He had a following over that. So on Christmas Eve his tree will be lit up for all to see, and if you were affected positively by his waves, then drive by and give him a “honk on the horn!”
Funeral services will be held at a later date.