Thomas Allen Reed

Thomas loved flying. He started with radio controlled models and eventually learned to fly real planes. He enjoyed doing car shows with his classic cars; his favorite was his ’64 Impala SS. Other hobbies included coin collecting and playing solitaire on his laptop.

He loved Christmas, setting his tree and lights up before Thanksgiving was over, but his favorite thing to do was sit on his porch and wave to the traffic going by. He had a following over that. So on Christmas Eve his tree will be lit up for all to see, and if you were affected positively by his waves, then drive by and give him a “honk on the horn!”

Funeral services will be held at a later date.